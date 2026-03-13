Hearing A Song V.S. Feeling It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is quite different to hear music and to feel it.

Hearing a song is when the song is just background noise while you are scrolling, studying, or driving. Feeling a song is when time is stopped for the entire song, and it’s only you and the music.

Maybe this is the reason a really suitable song can get your attention, make you forget your thoughts for a moment, and remind you that you are not the only one who has those feelings.

It basically means that your stomach flutters at the first note of the intro because you kind of “get it” already. It’s the power of a lyric when it is so deeply rooted inside you that you are caught looking at the ceiling as if you were in a coming-of-age movie. It’s the experience of repeatedly turning to a certain line and asking yourself, “How did they manage to convey this feeling so perfectly in words? “

Because when you really connect to a song, it feels like someone gets you. It’s as if the artist came to you from another world, gave you a little nod, and said, “I understand.” And after that, for a little while, the emotions you had locked up and couldn’t even put into words become clear and understandable.

Sometimes it’s not even sadness. Feeling a song can be joy that’s so big it buzzes under your skin. It’s dancing in your room while getting ready. It’s screaming the lyrics in the car like you’re headlining your own tour. It’s the confidence boost you didn’t know you needed before walking into class, a date, or maybe even a presentation.

At college, music turns into a kind of time travel machine. One day, maybe years from now, a certain song will suddenly take you back to who you were at that time: the dorm room, the late night, the people who at first were strangers but eventually became your everything. The songs you feel today are quietly becoming nostalgic.

Maybe that’s why individuals hang on to songs for a really long time, even playing them over and over at different places and times in their lives. The tune remains unchanged, yet you do. And with time, the song somehow also changes with you.

It’s therapy. It’s memory. So yes, maybe it’s dramatic to lie on your bed and whisper, “This song understands me.” But honestly, it kind of does, and in a world where we’re all just trying to figure things out, there’s something magical about three minutes that make you feel completely known.