This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are four kinds of men that you will meet in college. You should never rearrange your life for any of them.

Hear me out, though: you will want to.

That’s the problem.

They won’t be disasters or obvious walking red flags either. They will be composed, self-aware, and impressive in ways that make resistance feel dramatic. They will check a startling number of your boxes – enough that you start wondering if maybe this is what alignment feels like.

Newsflash: They won’t be the one.

But they will be close enough to make you reconsider your timeline, your habits, maybe even your standards. And that kind of almost is far more dangerous than something blatantly wrong.

The first one treats his life like a discipline. There is a steadiness to him, a constant refining. He speaks about growth like it’s measurable in numbers. He communicates carefully. He checks in with you and says he wants to do things right.

Hear me out: this will feel safe, mature, and maybe like effort.

He will say he doesn’t want to rush something good, that timing matters, that he wants to be fully ready. And, because he sounds responsible, you will call it patience instead of hesitation. You will match his pace. You will accept delayed clarity because hey, at least he’s working on himself.

He checks the emotional intelligence box, the effort box, and the depth box.

He just never checks the choosing box.

And because he is so close to right, you will try to convince yourself that almost is enough.

It isn’t.

The second one doesn’t hesitate; he advances. His life runs on structure. Plans are outlined, cities are named, and goals are spoken about like approvals already granted. He does not drift – he executes.

Hear me out: ambition is attractive. Direction is intoxicating.

Watching someone move with that much certainty makes you want to align yourself with it. He will talk about his future in decisive sentences, and slowly, without realizing it, you will begin inserting yourself into them.

Could you move there? Could you adapt to that schedule? Could you bend just slightly?

Notice something: he is not asking those questions.

His trajectory is fixed. Partnership must fit inside of it. Now, he isn’t unkind, he’s uncompromising. And you will mistake your flexibility for love.

Don’t.

The third one is magnetic in a way that feels accidental but never actually is. There is always music somewhere near him – low, intentional, and almost perfectly timed. His room smells expensive but has a dense aftertaste. There is a playlist already queued, leaving nights around him feeling curated without looking curated.

He hands you aux like it’s an invitation. He knows the lyrics you forgot you loved. Conversations lean towards him and laughter lands softer in his direction. There is a natural glow to him (not ego or arrogance) just awareness.

Hear me out: when someone like that focuses on you, it feels like warmth. Like light choosing you.

He checks the confidence box, the charm box, and even the something-you-can’t-name box. And slowly, you begin adjusting.

You temper your intensity. You smooth your edges to become slightly quieter in rooms he dominates. You tell yourself it’s balance.

But chemistry shouldn’t require subtraction.

The danger isn’t that he glows, it’s that you start dimming to stay luminous beside him.

The fourth feels like relief. Conversation flows. Silence doesn’t itch. He knows your order, your habits, and the small rhythms of you. There is no performance required.

Hear me out: after enough intensity, ease feels like destiny.

He checks the compatibility box, the comfort box, and the “this could actually work” box. And yet, in quiet moments, there is an imbalance. You want a little more certainty. A little more reach. Not chaos, not fireworks, just depth that meets you where you already stand.

He likes you; he just doesn’t meet you there.

And 80% starts to look reasonable when you are exhausted from the 40% you’ve been receiving for the last four semesters. That’s how settling disguises itself – as peace.

They all check their own boxes (a lot more than I’d care to admit for myself). That’s what makes them dangerous: emotional fluency without decision, ambition without inclusion, charm without grounding, and comfort without depth.

Each one offers something that looks like the thing you’ve been waiting for, and each one withholds the part that would make it real.

You shouldn’t rearrange your life for them.

But hear me out: you will want to.

The question isn’t whether they look good on paper, it’s how many “almosts” does it take before almost stops feeling romantic and starts feeling repetitive.