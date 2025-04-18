The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For six semesters now, my weekly agenda has always included Her Campus.

Monday nights have always slated in HC meetings, Wednesdays (or Thursday evenings, oops) for writing my articles and Friday for approving pieces and spending time reading them all.

Joining Her Campus is one of the best decisions I have made at Bonaventure, no doubt about it.

Why?

The Growth

I have seen a LOT of sides of Her Campus. I have seen us in Murphy 105, then 102, then 106, then 104, then the Murphy auditorium, and now UMin.

I’ve seen us at 10 members, and I’ve seen us at 50 members.

Her Campus is completely different than what it used to be.

Over time, we have obviously grown our numbers, but we have also grown our collective love of writing and our sisterhood.

Being able to look back on Her Campus years ago also helps me to appreciate what we have in 2025.

Meetings took (at most) fifteen minutes, and little of that time was spent talking about our writing. Now, because of all the love we share, meetings take 45 minutes to an hour, mostly spent literally complimenting each other!

The growth of Her Campus is always something that makes me smile.

The writing

I struggle to find motivation to read. I never read assigned readings for class (I usually don’t even buy the textbooks and just hope for the best). While I have a bookshelf in my room, ask me the last time I sat and read with no distractions for 20 minutes.

What I never struggle to read is Her Campus articles. We live in a world where the word “non-fiction” is scary. But non-fiction is so much more than books about war battles or religion. We write non-fiction every week!

After reading Her Campus articles, I feel smarter and more well-rounded. I learn about so many new perspectives and life experiences that I may not hear about otherwise. It’s like the VERY rare time your English class actually has a fruitful discussion led by your academic peers. It rocks.

I also love to see the diversity in the writing we have. Yes, we often have an article about music or birth control, which are all wonderful. But I also love to see the unique topics people choose to write about. (ps. Go read Jenna Billings’ article from this week. Woah.)

About once a month, I’ll read an article I completely disagree with. I’ll feel I live life in a totally different way, or I’ll just have an opposite take. How special is that!

At a tiny, tiny school, where we may all have fairly similar life paths, there is still so much that is unique about us.

The whole point of reading and writing articles like this is to put your mind through a needed exercise of critical thinking. Nothing works out these muscles more than disagreeing with someone (especially when you both have valid and mindful reasons why).

The people

I will never forget the super awkward direct message to Cassidy Bertino in October of 2022, asking if I was “still allowed” to join Her Campus.

During my first year in Her Campus, I started by sitting alone. My main friend group was not involved with HC, but I started to bond with many of the girls in the group.

Sophomore year, I felt like Her Campus was my little, special secret. Ellie and Riley would go to dance, and I would go to Her Campus. When we all returned to Dev, it was a magical little weekly debrief.

What was even more special was then sharing Her Campus with my roommates Leah and Riley. I even share a presidential title with Leah!

Besides my roommates, I love becoming friends, or even just acquaintances, with the other HC members. It’s so college! We don’t need to hang out every day, but knowing that someone is in your corner is just awesome.

I love Her Campus. It healed my inner child. It gave me new role models. It gave me leadership experience and broadened my social horizons. I shine brighter on Monday nights.

As I get ready to leave, I will always carry a little, pink, feather pen in my back pocket.

Thank YOU for giving that back to me.