The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This movie is probably one of my favorite movies to this day. When it hit Netflix in my senior year of high school, I watched it every night for a month. “Harriet” stars Cynthia Erivo, a fabulous actor and singer as Harriet Tubman. I am a sucker for movies like this, the music is beautiful and emotional, the actors have good dynamics, and the true story and history are revealed. It focuses on her courageous escape from slavery and her subsequent work as a conductor on the Underground Railroad, leading enslaved people to freedom.

Cynthia Erivo’s performance as Harriet Tubman received widespread acclaim, and she was nominated for several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actress. The film was also praised for shedding light on an often-overlooked chapter of American history, although some critics felt it took liberties with certain historical details.

If you’re interested in history or stories of extraordinary people who stood up against injustice, Harriet is a compelling film that brings Harriet Tubman’s remarkable legacy to the screen.

Black History Month celebrates the contributions of individuals who have shaped history, many of whom have been overlooked. Harriet Tubman was a key abolitionist and freedom fighter, symbolizing self-liberation and empowerment. Her story is a vital reminder to educate ourselves about Black individuals who changed history.

The film about Tubman highlights her resistance against oppression through her work with the Underground Railroad, where she risked her life to free hundreds of enslaved people. Her legacy continues to inspire current movements for justice and equality, serving as a powerful example of how individual courage can challenge systems of injustice.

Reflecting on Tubman’s sacrifices allows people to draw strength for today’s social justice efforts, emphasizing the importance of collective action and standing up for what is right.

“Harriet” does an amazing job of showing Tubman as a true hero while also breaking down the stereotypical images of colored people often seen in the media. It highlights Harriet as a strong, intelligent, and spiritual woman. This portrays a much richer and more diverse narrative about the varied experiences in Black history.

Harriet’s story is also an intersectional one; she was not only fighting against racial injustice but also addressing gender inequality. As an African American woman in the 19th century, her accomplishments were even more remarkable given the societal barriers she faced. Black History Month often acknowledges the diverse ways in which Black individuals have fought against multiple forms of oppression, and Harriet serves as a testament to that resilience.

The film “Harriet” is a powerful reminder of the struggles, triumphs, and unwavering strength that are central to Black history. I wholeheartedly recommend this movie, giving it a rating of 10/10.