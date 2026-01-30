Happy New Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New year, new me.

At least that’s what everyone always says. As January is about to come to an end, I am realizing I haven’t lived up to any of my new year’s resolutions and honestly that’s okay with me.

January is the worst month of the whole year. Especially this year with this insane weather. New York winters have always been cold and miserable, but this feels excessive and all I can think about is how bads it’s going to be to shovel my car out, which has probably been buried in snow for the last two weeks.

Theres also nothing to look forward to. No holidays besides New Year’s which is the first day of it and I don’t even know if that counts as being January or December. Nobody wants to go out, too much time spent bed rotting. Anyways, enough of this negativity, but I can’t even think of a positive aspect of January right now.

Back to my New Year’s resolutions. I had all the typical things; go to the gym, start reading more, drink a gallon of water every day, 10k steps. But this weather is really unmotivating and let’s be realistic, who is doing all of that in this weather. I can barely motivate myself to leave my room to go to class half the time.

I spent the first 18 days of January counting down the days until I could be back on campus, and now all I want to do is go home. I blame the seasonal depression which I used the think was a joke. But no, it’s real. The lack of sunlight, cold and paleness, it all adds up faster than you would expect.

But with all of this being said, I still have made small accomplishments. I’ve started second semester strong and haven’t missed a single assignment yet. I’ve made new memories with my friends, both from back home and here at college. So, life doesn’t totally suck and its almost February, things are looking up.

There are few things that I like about February, but it’s always better than January. In February, I will be leaving this negative energy behind. February is a good month, we’ve got Valentines Day (well, Galentine’s for me), about half my family members’ birthdays, midterm break at the very end of the month and that is just about it. So really, not that much better. But still, anything tops January. Even March.

Let’s look at the positives though, it’s almost over.