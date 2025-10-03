This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yesterday was my mom’s birthday!

I felt so bad yesterday because I have been so stressed, and my days and weeks have been colliding, so I don’t even know what day I’m on, and I forgot to wish her a happy birthday. I realized it after I had my daily morning call with her, while I was in class, as my professor put up the slides for the mini lecture that we were going to be doing.

I immediately texted my mom to wish her a happy birthday, and I apologized for forgetting it was her birthday. She texted me back saying that it was all right and not to worry about it. I still felt so bad that after my class, I called her, apologized over the phone, and wished her a happy birthday.

My mom has gone through so much. She raised me on her own while not only working but also being part of the Air Force during a difficult time. My mom had to deal with people who constantly told her that she was not meant to be a mother because she was “too emotional.”

My mom went through college while I was a child. I remember sitting in on one of her classes at NCCC (Niagara County Community College, for those who are not from the Buffalo area). I remember my mom going to classes at Buffalo State and going with her to a few of her classes or going to the bookstore. Now, my mom is taking online classes at Liberty University, and she is working at the D’Youville bookstore. During my breaks, I go with her to D’Youville, and I work on homework while the D’Youville students are still in class. Let me tell you, I have heard some interesting conversations during their finals.

My mom and I have had our fair share of disagreements and arguments, but I know that she will always love me. When I was having issues with my first breakup, my mom was right there; obviously, my dad was there too. When I was and still am trying to figure out what I would like to do after I graduate from here, I know my mom will always support me in whatever I decide to do, which is all I could ask for.

I know that she will always be there for me. My mom has seen me through different phases of my life, and she was there when we had something happen in our family for multiple years.

My mom is one of my best friends. She has been through so much in her life, and I am so happy to call her my mom!