Halloween Nostalgia

Halloween is a big event in college. Everyone seems to be going out, dressing up in little to no clothes, and trying to see who can have the most fun. It’s advertised as Halloweekend, one of the best weekends in college.

In no way am I a hater of this big event. I am actually very excited for October 31st to come around, but I can’t help but feel sad by just how different Halloween has gotten for me since I was a kid.

In elementary school, we would have costume parades, and everyone would try to have the best costume. One year, I even dressed up as Katy Perry. I don’t even know how that came into ten-year-old Me’s mind, but I went with it.

Trick or treating was always a huge thing in my neighborhood, too, and we would have competitions and see who had the most pieces of candy by the end of the night.

I actually miss it. Last year, I chose to work on Halloween because I would rather have done anything else than have to take my sister trick-or-treating. Looking back, I wish I had decided to just be a kid for one more year.

The thing I will miss the most, though, is my cousin Marcia’s Halloween party. It is always on the Friday closest to Halloween with my whole extended family, which is probably about 200 people, and everyone just has a good time.

This will be the first year that I will be missing the famous Halloween party that I have gone to for the last 18 years, and I can’t help but feel a little sad.

Marcia’s party was always something that I would look forward to in the months leading up to October, and it just feels so weird to me not being able to go this year.

They always have the donut challenge, where you put a donut on a string and see who is the first to eat it all with your hands behind your back. The last few years, I thought I was too cool to participate, but little me used to win it almost every year. If I could go back, I would definitely do it again.

I wish I had realized last year that it was probably my last time attending that party. As I’m thinking about it now, if everything goes according to plan, I probably won’t be in my hometown for Halloween for a long time.

Although I am really excited for this Halloween coming up, going out with my friends and wearing a fun little costume, I can’t help but miss the girl who dressed up as Katy Perry and won the donut-eating competition.