Hair Care Tips From Some Black Womens’ Hair Routines

Okay, so right off the bat I knew I wanted to write about something fashion-related. Let’s face it: it’s actually fascinating to see how black women’s hair stays perfect no matter the form – braids, straight, afro, curly, you name it. I’m actually jealous.

So, I decided that’s what to write about. I’ve done a little digging and have found a bunch of simple tips and tricks these ladies do to keep their hair stunning, tips that anyone can use, especially for all the other curly haired girls out there.

#1: Conditioner Before Shampoo

I’ve never thought about doing this before. I’ve always shampooed first because in my mind, shampooing gets rid of all the “dirty” oils and other things that get in your hair, and then conditioner is to restore the “good” oils you just washed out. Well apparently, for curly hair, conditioner first will reduce dryness and knotting. *writes this down*

#2: More Frequent Wash Days

Washing your hair at least 2-3x a week is supposed to keep hair hydrated better. Honestly, I can see that, but I feel like my hair dries out TOO fast if I wash it too often. Maybe I’m doing something wrong? I’ll look into it deeper.

#3: Finger Combing

Okay, so what I found is that what Black women do with their curls to keep their definition better is finger combing rather than brushing with a brush. This one I can definitely relate to – my hair is the kind to fluff out if I brush it. I also finger comb my hair a lot and use one of those wide-tooth combs right after I shower before using any products, just to give it a little definition and detangled look.

#4: Shampooing twice

I’m not 100% positive if this correlates with tip #1, but I definitely follow it especially if my hair hasn’t been washed in a few days. One Black lady stated that she does the first one with a clarifying shampoo and the second with a hydrating shampoo. The result ends up without buildup and flakiness.

#5: Detangling Under Running Water

This is supposed to help once again keep hair from drying out. Combing/detangling it under water helps replenish that hydration AND that way you can jump straight into the rest of the hair routine as soon as you come out of the shower. Will definitely give this a try.

These are only a few of many tips that I found thanks to these black ladies! I’m honestly so grateful to find such helpful advice that I can also follow!