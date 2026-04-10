Habits I Picked Up During COVID-19 (and still do)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s crazy to me that 2020 was six years ago. Like huh?? It was just yesterday that my mom told me how we wouldn’t be going out because there was this sickness going around. Everyone’s experience with the pandemic is different, and for me, I developed a lot of good habits during COVID-19 that I still stick with. Even if this was so long ago – and I was what, in 7th grade? – I’m thankful this is how I spent my time.

I love the outdoors!

I couldn’t hang out with people, but I could still be outdoors! I remember that in the early stages of the pandemic, my family and I would go on bike rides on a trail near the beach, growing up. Hardly anyone would go at the time, and it was fresh air, memories, exercise, and fun all wrapped up. Deeper into the year, we’d go swimming, eat meals outside, or just sit and read a book. I still love being outdoors, and if you know me, if it’s sunny, I WILL be studying outside on campus.

I’m WAY more organized.

To be fair, my family and I moved right after Covid, so I was forced to look through all my things and decide what I actually wanted to take with me to my new home. I was kind of a clutterbug, but knowing that I needed to get rid of SOMETHING really gave me the mindset to move on. I got swept up in this “if I don’t need it, throw it out; if I do need it, keep it organized” phase that I never grew out of. I still keep my room neat and tidy.

Fitness

I struggled with body image when I was younger. I didn’t know that some girls’ body types were supposed to be thin by default, and others would have curves. I just thought that because my thighs were bigger than my friends’, that made me fatter. So, I decided to get up every morning and do those follow along bodyweight workouts, targeting abs, arms and legs. I’m pretty sure I still did my workouts for sports on top of all that, but hey, I got way stronger and more confident. I also must have lost some fat, so a win is a win.

I draw more

I’ve always done arts and crafts; however, I believe I really got into drawing during quarantine. I don’t know, I just loved to draw anything. Since then, I don’t have nearly that much time on my hands anymore to draw whatever on a whim, but I love to do little sketches and such when I have a moment of free time (like over break).

I’m more flexible

“More” is kind of an understatement; I couldn’t even do the splits going into Covid, and six years later my legs are my go-to flexibility. My passion for dance also re-took off during this time, and if you’ve ever heard of YouTubers like Anna McNulty or The Rybka Twins, you could thank them. So, while I was working towards fitness goals, I was also doing Anna McNulty’s follow along stretches; and yes, stay consistent and they WORK. I still stretch every day and love my flexibility.

So yeah, I don’t know what other kids did in their free time during quarantine, but this is how I spent my time – and honestly? I think it was time well spent.