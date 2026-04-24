Grades Over Everything

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College isn’t just about learning anymore; it’s about surviving grades. Between the first week of classes and the last, many students begin to feel as if their GPAs represent their worth or identity. When grades start to feel like everything, students do whatever it takes to protect them.

That’s where the word and actions of “cheating” get complicated.

It’s easy to say students shouldn’t use tools like ChatGPT or look for shortcuts. Academic honesty policies say students must do the work themselves; this leaves out the fact that students do not work in a low-stakes environment. Every assignment, quiz, and exam they have feels like it has long-term effects. Internships, scholarships, graduate school, and getting jobs are all rolled into one grade number for all those things. When this pressure builds, it becomes confusing to tell what is “help” and what is “cheating.”

For a lot of students, it’s not about laziness; it’s about fear.

Fear of falling behind. Fear of not being good enough. Fear that one bad grade could undo years of hard work. When you’re balancing classes, jobs, clubs, and trying to have a social life, the idea of failing anything feels suffocating. It comes as no surprise that when a tool makes something easier or quicker, people tend to use it.

While that may not be honest or correct, it certainly is understandable.

Unfortunately, we never speak enough about how normal academic pressure is. Staying up all night studying, breaking down due to coursework, and stressing over grades are not considered red flags but rather part of college life. If the norm is stress, then students stop questioning whether what they’re doing is right for themselves.

And that’s where the problem really is.

If students weren’t constantly worried about their grades, would they feel the need to cut corners? Would they feel pressured to “cheat” if one bad test didn’t feel suffocated? Probably not. The pressure on students not only exceeds the rules but is also fueled by a system that rewards perfection and severely punishes imperfections. This does not mean we shouldn’t hold students accountable, and we should, but until we identify the reasons students feel pressured to take certain actions, no change will happen. The pressure behind the blurring lines is what drives students to cheat more so than the act itself.

At the end of the day, students aren’t robots. Students are trying to work through a system that is continuously reminding them they are valued based on their performance in school. So, it comes as no surprise that when grades determine everything, many students will act in ways they think they need.

Ultimately, the question may not be why students cheat but rather why grades are valued so much.