The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

In a world where shopping is primarily done online, brick-and-mortar stores have a feeling of comfort and nostalgia. But, what do we do when they close up shop? I grew up in Allegany, NY, and now I’m watching stores all around me close. With Big Lot’s closing it’s doors, alongside countless small businesses, I thought I was used to it. But with Joann Fabrics, it’s hitting more than normal.

Thanks for the memories

Joann’s was hands down my grandma’s favorite store. When I was little, she would scour the ads looking for a fabric sale, and when there was finally a 40% off sale, we would go. Sometimes I even got to pick out a $1 craft kit to do while she sewed. Every November we went, and she picked out fabric patterns she thought each of us grandkids would like. Then next month would be a frenzy of fabric, and pins, and pattern pieces until finally she had a stack of six pajama pants. On Christmas Eve, after church, all of us would go change into the pajama pants she so lovingly made, and we would drink hot cider and open some presents.

In middle school, we started shopping for yarn together. The 2010s was a time of chunky infinity scarves, and my sisters and I all looked at them and decided we could make them. So, we went to Joann’s, picked out some yarn, and huddled around grandma to learn how to knit. I still have some of the leftover yarn from this that never got made into a scarf, and I have to say, what were we thinking with some of our color choices?

It’s been a long time since I’ve gotten any pajamas from my grandma, and even longer since I’ve been to Joann’s with her. Unfortunately, she’s not here to do that anymore. But almost every time I go in, there a little old lady there to talk about fabric with, and it almost feels like I’m talking to her.

Final farewell

With 500 out of their 800 stores closing, it’s no surprise the Olean branch is closing. I can’t help feeling nostalgic about it. I feel like I’m always there browsing the yarn, patterns, or decoration. I’m really going to miss their decorations; they’re always so cute, and half of the time they’re 70% off, which is probably why they’re going out of business. I know there’s always shopping online, or going to Hobby Lobby, but I’m not a big fan of either of those options. Joann’s has claimed bankruptcy twice last year and once this year, and they’re looking for a buyer. I hope that if someone buys it to try and rebuild the business, they come back to Olean. For now, while we’re waiting to find out their closing date, I’m going to enjoy the closing sales, and remember the store fondly.