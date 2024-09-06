Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Orange Powerboat Between Medium Rise Buildings
Life

Goodbye “Euro Girl Summer”

Rebecca Schneider
I can honestly say I just had the best summer of my life. I never thought at 21 years old that I would have the opportunity to spend five weeks in Italy. I would have laughed in someone’s face if they told me that. 

For the month of July, I lived in Sorrento, Italy and spent the month studying, exploring and expanding my knowledge about different cultures. I feel like studying abroad allowed me to uncover my true self and my abilities. I learned to solve major issues on my own and live away from home. My biggest learning experience was figuring out how to budget my money.   

I met so many amazing people during my travels, whether it was the other students I traveled with, the two amazing ladies who owned the sandwich shop under my apartment or the lovely couple who owned the cafe down the street.

I also got to see so so so many unbelievable parts of the world. I went to Pompeii, Rome, on a boat tour around Capri and to Paris and had the craziest weekend of my life. Seriously, nothing will ever alter my brain chemistry more than my weekend in Paris. 

I have been back home for a little over a month now and while it is good to be home and back to school I do miss quite a few things from my time abroad. Like being able to go swimming in the Mediterranean Sea every day and the amazing foods and drinks. 

I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to study abroad if they are given the chance. You’ll never regret it and you never know when you will have the chance again. I took this opportunity and now I can always say “when I was 21 I spent my summer in Italy.” 

To anyone who maybe be considering traveling to Italy or any other European countries I will leave you with these few tips:

Start hot girl walking

I took this as a joke before going and let me tell you I was humbled very quickly my first day there when I was huffing and puffing on my way to dinner. So build up some stamina and get used to walking on an incline, especially if traveling to Italy.

Budget your money

I am not going to say how much I had saved up but I will say set a money goal and then try and go a little beyond that. For me, food happened to be what I spent the most money on whether that was groceries, going out for drinks or group dinners. 

Don’t let a few bad things ruin your whole trip

The biggest thing is you can not control what other people do and what happens. During this trip I had to experience canceled flights, my first long-distance relationship and weird living arrangements. I didn’t let any of those situations ruin my trip. Looking back, those are small issues now. Canceled flights? You can book a new one. Long distance relationship? Talk through anything making you uncomfortable. Weird living situation? Embrace what is good about the situation instead of the negatives. 

I will never forget my first “Euro girl summer” and I hope the older I get, more opportunities to travel abroad will appear. 

Rebecca is a senior communication, social justice & advocacy major at SBU. This is her second year writing for Her Campus. This year, Rebecca is looking forward getting to know all the new members. She is excited to write about pop culture, books, trends and just her life overall. Besides Her Campus, Rebecca is the senior leader for the Campus Conservationists club and the social media manager for Jandoli Women in Communications club. She has had the opportunity to have an on-campus internship in the department of university advancement and write for TAP into Greater Olean, an online news source for the St. Bonaventure area. During her free time, Rebecca enjoys reading, going to the gym and being outside. Rebecca also loves music and will always engage in a conversation about Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams or Noah Kahan.