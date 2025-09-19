Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sad and alone girl breakup
sad and alone girl breakup
Photo by _Mxsh_ from Unsplash
SBU | Wellness > Sex + Relationships

Going No Contact

Gabrielle Martin Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I never understood, until recently, the importance of going no contact when a relationship ends. Throughout the few relationships I have been in, I have always been optimistic about staying in contact with an ex.

I think part of it is because I have struggled with letting go of talking to someone every day of my life. When I am dating someone, that is the person I go to when something bad or good happens. It is hard to break the pattern of no longer being able to run to that person to find comfort.

However, my opinion has changed on this quite recently.

I was in a relationship for the first half of this year. After we broke up, we did not go no contact. In fact, we stayed in contact even more than we did in our relationship. Up until recently, that was the reality. But, in the last little bit of time, we have gone no contact.

This has been difficult for me to come to terms with. Although we were romantically involved, we were also best friends. Losing the friendship aspect of that was what I struggled to get over. The fact that I no longer have this person, who was my accomplice when it came to daily activities like going grocery shopping or going on walks, has been difficult.

Although this has been difficult, in the end, I believe this was the right choice. Although it may be difficult now, it is not healthy for exes to rely on each other post-relationship. When a strong best friend bond is there as well, it is hard to accept this.

I am coming to terms with it, but it is taking an emotional toll on me. I have been trying to think back on different quotes to help me cope in the meantime. For example, “There is love in holding on and there is love in letting go.” This is essentially saying that prioritizing someone else’s well-being is still an act of love for that person, even if it does not feel like it.

Over the next little bit, I think the best use of this time is going to be to spend time with myself. That sounds cheesy in a way, but learning to be alone is so incredibly important. I think I am better with that idea than I used to be, but I still have some progress to make.

In the end, this is going to be a challenging chapter in my life, but it is also a time when I get to find comfort in myself.

Gabby Martin is a junior writer for HerCampus. This is her third year writing for this organization. She writes about her emotions and current life situations while also talking about mental wellbeing and self care. Outside of HerCampus she is an Educational Studies major. She also participates in the BEA and Psychology Club. Her last two years writing for HerCampus brought her so much happiness that she cannot wait to embark on another amazing year with this chapter. She is from Caledonia, New York which is about 30 minutes outside of Rochester. In her free time she's love to spend time with her friends going out to eat or going on walks. She love reality tv shows as well as cheesy romantic comedies. Her favorite food is bagels and she drinks a coffee every single morning when she wakes up. Her main goal in life is to have an imprint on someone's life or have a positive influence on the choices they make in life. She's a girl who definitely makes a ton of mistakes and tries to help others not make the same ones.