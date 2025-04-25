The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Godspeed (n.) prosperous journey; success

As the end of my sophomore year approaches, I am faced with the task of figuring out what my future is going to look like. I used to avoid thinking about my future because I feared the possibility of not being good enough to become someone worth being. But now when I think about the possibility of who I might become, I feel excited because I know that I already am someone worth being.

I will be 20 years old in less than a week. Instead of being afraid of adulthood, I am going to take pride in the person I have become throughout my teen years and happily accept the new challenges that I will be met with in my 20s.

When I think about saying goodbye to 19, I think about those who came before me and how much their lives changed as they left their teen years behind. I think about how 19 years ago, my 19-year-old mother was pregnant with me, and we were about to meet each other for the first time.

I think about my best friends and the different paths they have chosen, the roadblocks they have hit along the way, and the perseverance they have demonstrated through it all. I think about the seniors in the SBU chapter of Her Campus and the amazing example they have set for the rest of us. I think about how grateful I am to know so many people who inspire me and give me hope for my own future.

I also think about those who will look up to me. I think about my four younger siblings who will each have their own teen experiences and how different life will be when they are not so little anymore. I think about how beautiful it will be to see them grow and watch them realize how special they are.

When I think about all these things, I feel nostalgic, grateful, and proud. I am nostalgic for the best parts of my teen years, grateful for the people that have stood with me throughout those years, and proud of who I have become in that time.

More than anything, I feel excited for what the future holds. Growing up is bittersweet, and change is almost never easy, but I am ready to see where life takes us. Although I am saying goodbye to 19, I am holding on to the people who helped me make it to 20. I wish us all Godspeed.

“The table is prepared for you Wishing you godspeed, glory

There will be mountains you won’t move” … “But you’ll have this place to call home, always” “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean

