Yesterday, two of my best friends and I went for a walk. We walked a little over two miles on the Alleghany River trail. Now you may be reading this and thinking “what’s the big deal? It’s just a walk”, and you would be right. Yes, it is just a walk, but at the same time it’s one of my favorite things to do.

We FINALLY had sunshine and 70-degree weather here in Olean, NY, so we took advantage of it. We decided we needed a brain break and some grub, so we walked the trail to Freshens, and then took the trail along the river back to campus.

It was sunny, and I could feel the seasonal depression melting away. This last winter was one of the worst ones I’ve seen in my 20 years of living in New York (my entire life lol). So, when it’s sunny and time to finally bust out the shorts, life feels good again. I don’t have to speed walk to class anymore because I can’t feel my fingers or toes.

So back to why this walk is a big deal.

This two-mile walk is our time to step away from homework and studying, and just enjoy being outside, which is something we haven’t been able to do since the fall. We are able to chit-chat, talk about our favorite things, what were excited for next year, how were going to decorate our townhouse, and the list goes on (we’re yappers).

This is also my time to spend with my favorite people. It’s just us in our little world, and the few deer we walk past and squirrels that jump out and scare us. I know that I have to take advantage of this time because in a couple years, we won’t have the chance to take a walk around the trail to get dinner. College will be over, and we will all be working and doing adult things.

College goes by fast, and sometimes I catch myself saying “Ugh I wish I was done already”, but then I remind myself that I’m going to wish I had more time after I graduate. Kenny Chesney really knew what he was talking about in his song “Don’t Blink”. I still feel like I’m 16 and a junior in high school, not a junior in college.

So go take a walk, get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, and chit-chat with your best friends. These moments don’t last forever so we might as well take advantage of them while we can.