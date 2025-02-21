The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

There is such a huge stigma about getting back together with your ex, and I truly don’t understand it. Everyone will tell you not to go back and find someone new, but I truly believe in the concept of “right person wrong time”.

Not every ex experience is a terrible one. Sometimes people leave to better themselves, most of the time mentally, and sometimes that’s hard to do when you are “distracted” by your relationship. Sometimes people leave because there are things that don’t work in the relationship. And sometimes people leave because the person they’re in a relationship with truly is terrible, these people I believe definitely should not go back.

In my experience, I have gone back to my exes a few times, most of them I really shouldn’t have but hey, we live, and we learn. All of this has led me to getting into the relationship I am in now, back together with my ex.

This relationship was one that I left. And I did so because I felt sort of trapped and lost in my life. Everything was on repeat for almost three years, and I needed to branch out and find who I truly was individually since this took up almost my entire high school career. I was confused in what I wanted to do in life and just let myself go. I stopped taking care of myself because I was so focused on our relationship. And after I left, I was “free.” Free to explore new things and discover things on my own without having to worry about if what I was doing was going to upset my significant other because I no longer had one.

This time I bettered myself as a person. I began to take care of myself again even in simple tasks, like skin care. I also focused on myself mentally, seeing that I have a few mental health issues I wanted to work on. I had the time to do so by myself, which was what I needed.

But coming to college me and my ex were back in contact, I mean we never really stopped, but being on the same campus caused communication to grow. We began hanging out on the weekends again and I could see that he took our time apart to work on himself too. Seeing that change and the new person he became made me fall head over heels again.

It wasn’t an immediate feeling, but as time went on and we hung out more I could feel it growing and growing. I pushed it off for a while, not wanting to admit to myself and others that my feelings for him were back. To be honest they never actually left. He is the reason I believe in the right person wrong time theory.

Once we realized we both had feelings for each other, we didn’t just rush into a relationship again either. We took time to just talk to each other and make sure this is what we really wanted again and when the time came and we both felt this was the right move for us, we made it official. I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out.

We are both so grateful for our time before and our time apart. It made us better people who now treat one another better than before. Even though we were nowhere near a toxic relationship before, we did have our issues. And now that we have taken the time to realize those issues, we have changed and have created a healthier and happier relationship than ever before.

All I’m trying to say here is don’t be afraid to do it. Don’t let other’s judgements decide how you live your life. I mean it’s your life, make your decisions for yourself and not for other people.