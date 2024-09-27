The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever watched the hit TV series “Modern Family”, you must know Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, played by Sofia Vergara. She was one of the most successful Latina actresses in her industry, and “Modern Family” was a huge contribution to this. And it is so deserved.

This show has always been a comfort show of mine: it’s funny, it’s real, and it teaches a lot of life lessons that many take for granted. In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, I want to highlight some of Gloria’s best moments that contribute to real life messages. Although we are focusing on her fictional character, these factors all are true to Sofia’s character. Further, her acting, personality, and dedication to this show made this all possible.

The Importance of Family

Gloria never misses the mark on what it means to show up for family, even if they aren’t blood related. Family does not need to mean relation: it stands for showing up, being there, spreading love, and being someone’s vessel. In the show, Gloria is with an older man named Jay and has a son named Manny. And she served as an amazing mother figure. She is not blood related to anyone in the family, but it doesn’t make her care and love them any less.

Appreciating Heritage

The nature of Gloria is portrayed as this chaotic, fun-loving and fiery part of the family. Throughout the show, it is mentioned countless times that she is Colombian and her character does nothing but empower her heritage and make it known it’s a part of who she is. Besides her heritage, she also teaches Lily, the daughter of Mitchell and Cameron the importance of her nationality and culture. Lily is Asian, and she becomes very involved when it comes to educating her on her background.

Love & Relationships

To start, Gloria is nothing but supportive and loving to her step-son Mitchell and his husband Cameron. She makes it clear that her love for them is unconditional, ultimately showing her support for people of the LGBTQIA+ community. Besides them, Gloria is with Jay who is often humored to look like Gloria’s father (age gap). This is a continual joke in the show, and despite the number of times this happened, Gloria shows nothing but pride to be with him. She not only shows unconditional love, but also that she does not let other people’s opinions weigh her down.

Sofia Vergara, and her fictional character, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, represent strong and powerful Hispanic women. Not only is she intelligent, beautiful, and funny, she is a great person in and out (and an AMAZING actress)! Her courage and successful career will not go unnoticed. Without Gloria, there is no “Modern Family”.