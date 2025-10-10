Gleeking Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has that one comfort show that they return to again and again when they can’t decide what to watch. Maybe it’s Friends or maybe it’s Grey’s Anatomy, but for me, that show is Glee.

This has become a very controversial topic among my friends, who all agree it’s objectively bad. Sure, people find it fun to ironically quote the show, but the melodramatic plotlines, and of course, the constant singing, turn most away from calling it good.

All of that, however, is exactly what makes Glee one of the best pieces of television ever made (in my humble opinion). Yes, plenty of things in the show wouldn’t fly today for being overtly problematic, but it’s campy, chaotic, and downright hilarious. And seriously, who doesn’t love a good musical number?

Since discovering it in 2017, I’ve probably rewatched Glee over a dozen times. Its cast has even earned a permanent spot in my Spotify Wrapped top five artists every single year.

So yes, I’ll proudly and unironically label myself a “Gleek”. And with that title comes some strong opinions, starting with a list of some of my favorite Glee covers of all time.

“Somebody To Love” (S1 Ep5)

A classic spin on a classic Queen song. This cover is probably what drew me in. And can we please have a round of applause for the backing vocals on this track? Chills every time.

“Valerie” (S2 Ep9, S5 Ep12)

Can I just say I love Naya Rivera? She performed this song twice on the show, once in season two, then again in season five and both are amazing. This cover led to me discovering Amy Winehouse and I am forever grateful.

“Thriller/Heads Will Roll” (S2 Ep11)

Probably one of the best songs to come out of season two and one of the best mashups the show ever did. Again, I love Naya Rivera (may she rest in peace).

“Somewhere Only We Know” (S2 Ep18)

Darren Criss the man that you are. Blaine Anderson is one of my favorite characters on the show and this song is part of the reason why. By far my all time favorite song they ever did, constantly on repeat, and in my opinion (controversially) better than the original.

“My Man” (S2 Ep21)

In the words of one Kurt Hummel, “She may be difficult, but boy, can she sing.” Objectively one of the best solos Lea Michele (who plays Rachel Berry) performs in all six seasons.

“Pretending” (S2 Ep22)

This song is not a cover, but actually one of the 25 original songs written for the show. As a fan of Finn and Rachel’s relationship, my heart screams whenever I hear this song.

“Survivor/ I Will Survive” (S3 Ep8)

The Troubletones should have won. That’s all I’m gonna say on that.

“Cough Syrup” (S3 Ep14)

Once again, Darren Criss the man that you are. This song paired with an incredibly emotional scene makes me sob every time I watch it. Another song I consider better than the original.

“Creep” (S4 Ep17)

I get so much hate for this one, but this is the best version of the song and is so much better than the original. I like what I like, sue me.

“Gloria” (S5 Ep10)

Having Rachel, Santana, and Adam Lambert’s character, Elliot, perform this together is probably one of the best decisions the showrunners made during season five. The harmonies give me chills.

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (S5 Ep11)

Rest in peace Cory Montieth. I never make it through this without sobbing, whether it’s this cover or the original. The fact that they performed this as a tribute to Finn since it was Montieth’s favorite song gets me every time.