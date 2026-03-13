Giving Back, Growing Up: Lessons From Volunteering

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Volunteering is often seen as something you do to help others, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that it can teach you just as much as it gives back to the community. Whether you’re helping at a food pantry, tutoring younger students, or participating in a campus service day, volunteering has a way of changing your perspective. Beyond the obvious good you’re doing, it quietly teaches important life lessons that stick with you long after the service hours are over.

One of the first things you start to notice when volunteering is how much it builds empathy. When you spend time working with people who are facing challenges you might not personally experience, it becomes easier to understand their situations. You begin to realize that everyone has their own story and struggles, even if you can’t see them right away. Sometimes the most meaningful thing you can offer someone isn’t a solution, but simply kindness and compassion.

Volunteering also shows you that small actions can have a bigger impact than you might expect. It’s easy to think that real change only happens through huge efforts or major movements, but that’s not always the case. Something as simple as serving a meal, organizing donations, or taking a few minutes to talk with someone can brighten their day. Over time, those small moments add up and remind you that positive change often starts with simple acts of kindness.

Another thing that tends to happen when you volunteer is that you start to feel more grateful for the things in your own life. Being around different people and experiences can put things into perspective. You might begin to notice the things you usually overlook, like having a safe place to live, access to education, or supportive friends and family. Volunteering has a way of shifting your mindset from focusing on what you don’t have to appreciating what you do.

It also highlights just how powerful community can be. When people come together with the shared goal of helping others, it’s amazing to see what can be accomplished. Whether it’s a group of students working on a service project or local organizations teaming up to support people in need, volunteering shows that real change often happens when people work together.

And of course, volunteering often pushes you a little outside of your comfort zone. You might find yourself talking to people you’ve never met before or helping with tasks you’ve never tried. At first, it can feel a bit intimidating, but those moments are usually where the most growth happens. Over time, volunteering can help build confidence, strengthen communication skills, and make you more adaptable in unfamiliar situations.

At the end of the day, volunteering isn’t just about giving your time—it’s about learning, growing, and building stronger connections with the world around you. The lessons you gain from service often stay with you long after the volunteer hours are completed, shaping how you see others and how you choose to show up for your community.