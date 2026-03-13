Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Volunteering help
Volunteering help
Photo by Joel Muniz from Unsplash
SBU | Life > Experiences

Giving Back, Growing Up: Lessons From Volunteering

Jersey Gamet Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Volunteering is often seen as something you do to help others, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that it can teach you just as much as it gives back to the community. Whether you’re helping at a food pantry, tutoring younger students, or participating in a campus service day, volunteering has a way of changing your perspective. Beyond the obvious good you’re doing, it quietly teaches important life lessons that stick with you long after the service hours are over.

One of the first things you start to notice when volunteering is how much it builds empathy. When you spend time working with people who are facing challenges you might not personally experience, it becomes easier to understand their situations. You begin to realize that everyone has their own story and struggles, even if you can’t see them right away. Sometimes the most meaningful thing you can offer someone isn’t a solution, but simply kindness and compassion.

Volunteering also shows you that small actions can have a bigger impact than you might expect. It’s easy to think that real change only happens through huge efforts or major movements, but that’s not always the case. Something as simple as serving a meal, organizing donations, or taking a few minutes to talk with someone can brighten their day. Over time, those small moments add up and remind you that positive change often starts with simple acts of kindness.

Another thing that tends to happen when you volunteer is that you start to feel more grateful for the things in your own life. Being around different people and experiences can put things into perspective. You might begin to notice the things you usually overlook, like having a safe place to live, access to education, or supportive friends and family. Volunteering has a way of shifting your mindset from focusing on what you don’t have to appreciating what you do.

It also highlights just how powerful community can be. When people come together with the shared goal of helping others, it’s amazing to see what can be accomplished. Whether it’s a group of students working on a service project or local organizations teaming up to support people in need, volunteering shows that real change often happens when people work together.

And of course, volunteering often pushes you a little outside of your comfort zone. You might find yourself talking to people you’ve never met before or helping with tasks you’ve never tried. At first, it can feel a bit intimidating, but those moments are usually where the most growth happens. Over time, volunteering can help build confidence, strengthen communication skills, and make you more adaptable in unfamiliar situations.

At the end of the day, volunteering isn’t just about giving your time—it’s about learning, growing, and building stronger connections with the world around you. The lessons you gain from service often stay with you long after the volunteer hours are completed, shaping how you see others and how you choose to show up for your community.

Jersey Gamet

SBU '29

Jersey Gamet is a student contributor to Her Campus at St. Bonaventure University. She is from Port Allegany, Pennsylvania and is excited for her first semester publishing articles for Her Campus. She is intending to write about things from her life and experiences she has had.

Jersey is a Freshman at St. Bonaventure University majoring in Early Childhood, Childhood, and Inclusive Education with a concentration in English. Aside from being involved in Her Campus she is also involved in Book Club, Latin American Student Organization, WSBU the Buzz, Theatre, Ladies in Faith Together, Empower, and Bible Study.

When Jersey is not in class or at a club meeting she enjoys reading, music, and watching movies. She also especially loves musicals with her favorite being Sound of Music. She also loves being outside with nature, camping with her family, and collecting stamps with her Grandma.