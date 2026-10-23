This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend I went to Rhode Island with some of my friends and had the best time. We went to visit my friend’s sister at Providence College. We took a day trip to Boston, spent eight hours in a car together each way, ate so many good meals, and went out with some of her sisters’ friends.

On our first night there, we got a personal tour of the college. The next day we got to try the viral coffee from The Nitro Bar in Providence! It was worth the wait in line to have their brown sugar cinnamon float. We headed to Boston on the train and had a few difficulties getting the tickets. Even in some stressful moments, we made the most of it.

In Boston, we spent the day shopping, which is exactly what you should do on any girls’ trip. Newbury Street was so pretty with the fall colors on the trees and the brick buildings. After waiting in line just to get into Brandy Melville, we all got lots of new clothes. We took pictures and got dinner (another amazing meal) before heading back on the train. We spent the rest of the night hanging out together in Providence.

I had such a good time, and it reminded me of the importance of female friendships. Even when we were just sitting in the car, not talking to each other, their presence was comforting. For most of the trip, we spent time laughing, gossiping, and experiencing new things together. This trip reminded me that no matter what happens in life, you need good friends to have your back.

We kept talking about how excited we were to be there together and how much fun we were having. It can be hard to balance school, work, family, significant others, and hobbies. But this trip really made me appreciate the friends I have and have made in college. I am no stranger to loneliness, and I definitely struggled to find my people when I came to college. I think that experience makes me appreciate them more.

We are able to tell each other anything with no fear of being judged. College is a difficult and transitional period in everyone’s life. We need to lean on each other and remember to still do fun and new things when you can. School is important; I’m not denying that. But when the opportunity arises to spend the weekend on a trip with your friends, take it. We are only in our 20s once.