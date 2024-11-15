The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My dogs are my world. They bring so much joy and energy into my hectic lifestyle. I have two Newfoundlands, Oliver and Lylah — or the “goofy Newfies” as my mom likes to call them.

Had, actually. I had two Newfies. I had to say goodbye to my boy just a few weeks ago.

Author’s Note: Please do not take this as a look for pity. I am just writing about this topic to cope with it and to reach an audience that may be experiencing this as well.

Losing a pet isn’t new to me, but this one hits the hardest. Oliver was my dog. He was my protector and I protected him. Telling my close friends about his passing also hurt me more than I thought it would. Oliver was loved by everyone he met, and he loved everyone he met too.

We got Oliver as a puppy, and he kept us on our toes from the moment we brought him home until his final breath. I loved the chaos he brought to our quiet suburban neighborhood. I’m going to miss it dearly.

Oliver was such a good boy, even though it didn’t come across as it sometimes. He had such high energy, even as he reached adulthood. He loved to play, swim and run around the yard when it snowed outside. Oliver also loved to take himself on walks, but I think he was the only one that enjoyed those.

Alongside being the most playful dog we’ve had, he was the most protective. At bedtime, he would “check-in” on us to make sure we were okay. He mostly slept with my mom, but he would lay at my feet until long after I was asleep. If friends, boyfriends, family members or the guy who checks the gas meter outside come over, they have to get a full body sniff-down before they could interact with us.

Oliver also saw me work through some of the hardest parts of my life.

He was there for me when I started highschool, lost both of my grandfathers, when I had medical issues and when I got my first boyfriend. He was there for me when I graduated high school, broke up with my first boyfriend and left for college.

Despite all of the ups and downs that came with my teenage years and early adult years, it was comforting to have Oliver’s goofy personality there to make me smile.

Looking back on these happy memories of Oliver has made the grieving process easier on both myself and my parents. Thinking about every time he made me smile has kept me from crying my days away. It’s still hard to fathom, my best friend being gone. However, I know he’s looking down on me from doggy heaven and he’s proud of me.

Oliver, thank you for being the best boy a girl could ask for.