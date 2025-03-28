The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Healthcare workers are some of the most noble people, giving their lives to helping others around them, and finding new ways to provide care. Types of medical professionals range far and wide from doctors to nurses to physician’s assistants and paramedics. Within each of these groups there are a vast array of specialties, making jobs in medicine some of the most diverse.

In 2023 more than a third of physicians were woman, but regardless many women in scrubs are assumed to be nurses (https://www.aamc.org/data-reports/data/2024-key-findings-and-definitions). Regardless of statistics, the women who inspire me every day to pursue a career in medicine have proved that, despite what anyone thinks, the impossible is always possible.

My favorite girl doctors range far and wide, but one thing remains consistent – they have a passion for medicine and a mind that makes differences. These are my five girl doctors.

Dr. Susan Leib

Dr. Leib was my pediatrician as a kid. She got her medical degree at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Bronx and is a board-certified pediatric doctor. Due to my sister and I’s frequent trips to our doctor’s office as a kid, she became someone that my family knew quite well. When my sister and I were still in elementary school we had the opportunity to join Dr. Leib in Toledo, Belize, where she worked at the Hillside Clinic and my family got to assist her with teaching local school children to brush their teeth. She was the first person who showed me how medicine can truly be used to change the lives of those around us and leave a lasting impact. I also got to visit the clinic during my time there, which was my first real introduction to the world of medicine outside of my local doctor’s office.

Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell

Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell is the first woman in America to get a medical degree, so she has to be on this list. She got her degree because her dying friend told her that their experience would have been better if they had a female physician. She took her love of medicine and opened a medical college that was specifically for women. I also think she is amazing because she became a professor of gynecology, which is part of the specialty I want to go into. She persevered through so many challenges and inspires me to just push through.

Dr. Verginia Apgar

Dr. Verginia Apgar was an obstetrical anesthesiologist and medical researcher, basically she is an anesthesiologist that specializes in pregnancy and delivery. She invented the Apgar score, a way to assess the health of a newborn child immediately after birth. Her ideas have pioneered medicine!! The Apgar score is really interesting to me, I LOVE learning about things like this!!

Cleopatra Metradora

Metradora is one of the most interesting historical figures I know. Not much is known about her, but she is thought to have written a book about women’s health and gynecology. She was able to diagnose and treat different gynecological diseases and infections, and understood women’s health very well. It is expected that she is from Egypt, but she likely practiced in Greece.

Dr. Addison Montgomery

Ok, I know she is not a “real doctor”, but she is MY FAVORITE character on “Grey’s Anatomy”. My image for my future career is almost exactly what she does (except for all the drama). She comes in and everyone is supposed to hate her, but she slowly became my favorite doctor in the show. I am so passionate about what I want to do, and I love doing work with women’s health, but anytime I need a little push to keep going, Addison is in my corner helping me along my path.

These are all incredible doctors who inspire me everyday to be the best student and future doctor I can be. I hope that one day I can be added to someone list of inspiring girl doctors.