It’s Gilmore girls season.

Gilmore girls is a show—no, it’s more than a show. It’s a time of year. For years, I’ve rewatched the show at the beginning of every fall all the way until Christmas, and it’s something I look forward to every year. You could call hating on Rory and obsessing over Jess the highlight of my year.

This year, however, something feels different. As I sat in my dorm room watching the show on a small screen, uninterrupted in a silent space, hearing the theme song from the first episode felt almost nostalgic.

I miss the nostalgia of sitting in the basement with my sister watching the show on the big screen, the nostalgia of trying to hear the audio over the loud chatter of my family, the nostalgia of having to pause the show every couple minutes to check if dinner is ready.

It made me feel as though the show was ruined for me. Something that I associated so closely with cozy family nights back home won’t ever feel the same. I started and ended that first episode wishing I was home.

But as I got deeper into the first season, a sense of normalcy began to return. The theme song started to give that same comforting feeling and made the weather outside seem colder—although I will say that it’s not just the show that makes it feel colder outside, because it truly is already freezing outside for me.

The same references from Lorelai that I’m starting to understand, the roasts from Paris that are becoming more relatable with every passing year and getting to analyze Kirk’s character for the first time all over again—all bringing back the comfort of getting in bed after a long day of school.

There’s also an exciting new aspect to my Gilmore Girls binging this year—the idea that I might get to experience a snowy, small town like the one in the show. Growing up, I always imagined what a winter with snow for weeks would be like. I especially can’t wait to discover my hidden talent for smelling the snow before it comes (the true G.G. fans get it).

I think of the show and how I’m able to connect it back to my new life here at Bonas. How there’s nostalgia at every part of every day but parts that bring an overwhelming sense of comfort as well. What began as a journey that would make me constantly miss home has now turned into a journey that gives me new experiences and new perspectives everyday with every new episode.