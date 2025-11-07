Get Your Hands Dirty!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about working with your hands that really speaks to me. Being able to create something with your bare hands, no computer, no pencil, no utensils, and physically feeling the final product is just so satisfying.

This past school year, I took ceramics. At first, I thought I hated it because our teacher was making us think outside the box when designing our sculptures. All other art classes I took throughout high school were just on normal paper with typical supplies: Paint, colored pencils, maybe oil pastels. The final product was the same for everyone; there was no room for true creativity.

After the first few weeks, though, I fell in love. The only class I would look forward to in my entire day was ceramics. Something about switching from the boring computer work to slamming clay down on the table and kneading it really released all the stress I had built up by 11 am.

Being able to take a drawing on a piece of paper, then intricately carve into the lump of mud to create it in 3-D just scratches my brain. You pour your sweat and tears into a project that could collapse in the blink of an eye. It can be exhausting at times, but it feels so good when it’s finished. And the pride you feel in yourself when you show someone else what you made is the best feeling ever.

I also started volunteering at a local farm at the beginning of this school year. I was only able to volunteer about 6 times before they ended for the season, but I learned so much. Coming from the suburbs right outside of Buffalo, I had never worked on a farm before. But since being in Olean, I figured I needed something to keep me occupied due to the lack of places to go shopping.

I was physically digging in the dirt with my hands, looking for potatoes, transplanting swiss chard sprouts in the greenhouse, and planting cover crops in the beds. Working on a farm was a great way for me to unwind and disconnect from my college worries. I never expected a small interest of mine to turn into a hobby I want to pursue when I’m older.

Not only were the people on the farm extremely kind (like sending me home with free veggies every week), but they were also so willing to teach me from the bottom up. I had no prior knowledge about any vegetables besides maybe tomatoes. Trying something that’s unfamiliar to you can be extremely scary and discouraging. I wish I had started at the farm sooner, but I was so scared. Now, I wish I had more time there.

Although working on a farm didn’t require many math or science calculations, it was definitely very physically demanding. There was no need for me to go to the gym on the days I’d work there, since that was my workout. Being completely drained after classes versus being drained after working on the farm was such a change of pace. I would take being tired from the physical work rather than the mental work any day.

I find that I always sleep better when I’m releasing my energy on physical activities over mental ones. I think people need to get outside more and get their hands dirty. Being trapped in a classroom all day, then sitting in your room, isn’t how our lives should be. So don’t be afraid to listen to your inner child and get outside!