I come from Rochester, New York, and it happens to be very culturally, socially, and racially diverse. There were many names that popped into my mind when deciding on whom I should write about for Black History month, but one name that is local and significant but often goes unmentioned is Garth Fagan.



Born in Jamaica, Fagan later made Rochester his home and established Garth Fagan Dance where he trained generations of dancers. He has achieved so much recognition and success as a Black choreographer in an industry that often-marginalized Black artists. With resilience and talent, he was able to thrive and pave the way for other Black dancers and choreographers. Garth is best known as the Tony Award-winning choreographer behind The Lion King on Broadway, but most of his work has been with his own company. His style is a unique blend of Afro-Caribbean movements mixed with modern, and ballet movements which made him stand out from others.



He was the recipient of the 1998 Tony Award which he won for his incredible choreography in The Lion King. Fagan also received the 2000 Laurence Oliver Award and 2004 Helpmann Award, recognizing him as best choreographer. Garth Fagan toured the world with his company for over five decades and achieved immense success, recognition, and love both nationally and internationally.

Apart from his artistic achievements, Garth Fagan has also contributed and has had a lasting impact on Rochester. He has offered aspiring dancers, many of whom may not have had access to formal training, the opportunity to gain experience from him through his company. An annual tradition that Garth Fagan has established is on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Garth Fagan Dance offers free dance classes to children and their families in Rochester.



A friend and mentor of mine owned a store during the time Garth was extremely successful and constantly traveling for shows. He, along with his dancers, would come shop for luggage and other travel items at her store. Her store was always advertised in Fagan’s dance programs as well. She describes Garth Fagan as a “kind and gentle person”.



Recently, Garth Fagan handpicked his successors and stepped down from leadership of his dance company. Although he is no longer choreographing, his legacy is continued by those he taught. Learning about his work not only expanded my appreciation for dancers but also deepened my pride in my hometown, Rochester.