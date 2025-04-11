Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels
Game suggestions from a 20-year-old iPad kid

Ella Ayers
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Let me preface this by saying that I haven’t always been an iPad kid. When I was prime iPad kid age, I actually enjoyed going outside, playing with my Barbies and Monster High Dolls, or wrapping my stuffed animals in toilet paper pretending they just had some crazy surgery performed by Dr. Ella.

Now, that doesn’t mean that I didn’t have an iPad. I was a proud iPad user, but it was within reason. I didn’t take my iPad with me to public places or use it in a restaurant like all of these 7-year-olds do now. I used it at home to play my games or make a pic collage of myself (I was my biggest hype man). 

But now, I’m 20 and I’ve had my iPad for a little over a year (thanks Mom!), and I am not ashamed to admit that I am an iPad kid. When I first got my iPad, I used it mainly to write papers or take notes, granted I didn’t have a laptop, so I used my iPad for pretty much everything. But I now have a MacBook, so I don’t need my iPad for writing papers. Now it’s just strictly for taking notes, making to-do lists, my planner, and, of course, games. 

Here is a list of some of my go-to iPad games for when I have nothing to do except sit and rot. 

Hay Day

I feel like this game doesn’t need much of an explanation. I could probably bet a good chunk of money that the majority of people reading this article have played this game. I fear my friends probably hear me say, “I need to check on my farm” or “I need soybeans so I can feed my animals” at least once a day. 

Block Blast 

I feel like this game is something that is mindless and doesn’t take up a lot of brain power. Sometimes I just need something I can stare at for an hour, so Block Blast is that. 

Screw Home

I would be lying if I said that this wasn’t one of my favorite games (I’m literally on level 355). This game isn’t one that I can mindlessly sit and do, but it is something that can take up a good chunk of my time until I ultimately get frustrated 

Township 

This is probably one of the first games I downloaded once I got my iPad, and it’s one of the ones I have been most faithful to. Shoutout to my cows, sheep, and chickens, sorry I don’t feed you all the time. 

So, if you have an iPad, I highly recommend getting at least one of these games and becoming an iPad kid. 

