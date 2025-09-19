Front Row Vs. Back Row: Which Concert Side Are You On?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past summer, I attended two different concerts by two rising pop stars: Jessie Murph and Alex Warren. Both concerts consisted of waiting in line for around six hours to get those front row seats. Did I think it was worth it? Absolutely! However, I understand why some people disagree with this point of view and would rather not have aching feet but instead nice back row seats.

I personally believe waiting a long time for a concert is full of unmatched energy, bragging rights, and immersion. I have been to a total of eight concerts. I think the closer to the stage I was at each concert, the better the concert was. Sure, my feet were killing me before I even got into the concert, but there are those unmatched friends that you meet in line that make up for it. Playing card games, telling stories, and cracking jokes are all part of that concert experience. I have even been to concerts like Kid Laroi, where waiting in line was almost as good as the concert itself.

Now moving away from waiting for the concert, the concert itself has been unmatched in the front row seats compared to those back row seats. Being so close that you can practically touch the artist, or if you’re lucky enough, you actually do, is like no other feeling. Having the artist three feet away from you and making eye contact with you is practically a bragging right. Those videos of artists that are clear as day to post on social media are almost the best part of the concert. Being able to relive the concert through your videos after the concert ends is what everyone tends to do. Those front row videos are a lot better than the ones in the back row. Lastly, being in the midst of the confetti is the best way to end a night at a concert.

However, these front row concert vibes come with some challenges. Some include standing for hours, being crushed against the barricade, and not being able to breathe. I have even had to leave the pit before when there were too many people pushing and fighting. In this case, it was better to have those back row seats due to the space. Furthermore, sometimes the back has more advantages like better sound, scenery, space, and better access to beverages and merch.

Although I still prefer front row seating at a concert compared to the back row, I have learned that it is all just an opinion of whether the front or back of the concert is better. So, which one is the ideal concert for you? Right up close? Or far in the back?