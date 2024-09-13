The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There has been a trend on TikTok over the past few months that I simply cannot get over.

This trend highlights the role step-parents play within blended families. In these videos, individuals take time to share their personal experiences with their step-parents. These videos demonstrate how a relationship with a step-parent can grow over time, which leads to meaningful connections.

I hold this trend close to my heart because I have a step-parent who has played a crucial and meaningful role in shaping me into the woman I am today. Watching others share their journeys allows me to reflect on the special bond we’ve built as time goes on.

Now its common to here those stories of “step-monsters”. My story is quite the opposite.

My parents split when I was young, and a few years later, my mom started dating someone new. That person is Steve, and over time, he became a vital part of my life.

Steve always provided me with unconditional support and guidance when I needed it the most.

He showed up to every cheer competition, picked me up from school, spent every holiday and birthday with me, showed up for every school and dance picture and even while away at college he still answers my million phone calls to answer whatever question came to mind that day.

He took the time to get to know me and made it a point to be there for me whenever needed.

Having come into my life at just 2 years old, I’m beyond grateful to be writing this as a 20-year-old women. My stepdad has been by my side my entire life, offering a presence that has shaped me into who I am today

Steve chose to love me on his own.

He never made me feel any different from his other children. He treated me as one of his own. He made me feel as if I am not his stepdaughter; I am his daughter.

I want to take the time to highlight the selflessness step-parents demonstrate. Stepping into a child’s life and treating them as your own despite their being a biological connection is remarkable.

I am beyond thankful for the role my stepdad has played in my life.

His presence in my life has been a consistent source of comfort, helping me navigate life’s challenges. His presence within my life has made a profound impact on me. I am grateful to have a stepdad like Steve more than words can explain.

I couldn’t imagine life without him now; he’s been a constant source of fatherly love that I never once had to question.

He didn’t have to be my stepdad, he simply chose to be.