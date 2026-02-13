From Snow Angels to Summer Plans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am one of those people who love the winter and snow. I love the way snowflakes look when they fall to the ground and how the snow glistens in the sunlight. I also love all of the fun that comes along with winter.

I love going sledding in the snow, making snow angels, and making snowmen. I also love being able to cozy up and wear my softest clothes outside for a walk. I also love being under the covers, watching movies, and drinking hot cocoa.

However, winter this year has gone on for too long, and I am so ready for it to start getting warmer out. I am ready to wear shorts and my favorite t-shirts outside. I also cannot wait for what this summer will bring for me and all the fun things that I have planned.

I love going for walks with my mom to my grandma’s house and on the way, we stop and get loaded tea. I love the talks we have on these walks it makes me happy to be able to talk and laugh with her just us. Sometimes these are the best talks that we have.

I also love going for rides with my dad, blasting our favorite music with the windows down. Him and I have a lot of the same favorite songs, making it even more fun. This is always really fun and relaxing.

This summer, my parents, brother, cousin, boyfriend, and I are all going to a concert together. I am really excited about going. We are going to see Hardy at Six Flags Darien Lake. I love going to Darien Lake, it’s my favorite amusement park, and it also has a water park.

I think we are also going to go and spend the weekend together in Rochester, New York. Which I am also really excited about. I love spending time with my family during the summer and being able to create memories with them.

I hope it isn’t cold much longer so I can start doing more outside and spend more time with my family. I am excited to be able to walk outside and not feel like an icicle. I am also excited to get a tan this summer. I am determined to not have a bad farmer tan this summer.

In all that is why I can’t wait until summer gets here so I can do all the things that I love doing. I am also excited to not take any of it for granted and remember all the amazing memories.