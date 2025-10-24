From Her Headphones To Mine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I moved into my dorm this year, I was confident about a few things: I’d probably hit the snooze button too many times, I would be surviving on snacks, and my music taste was, to me, flawless. My playlists had everything I needed for any kind of day that I was having, pop hits, chill, throwbacks, and some of the same artists I had been listening to for years. I was proud of it, even though sometimes it felt like the same rotation of songs that somehow got me through late-night study sessions and long car rides back home.

Then came move-in day with my new roommates.

At first, it started small. She would play her music while chilling in the dorm or studying. I didn’t pay much attention until I realized that half the time, I was humming along to songs I didn’t even know that well. Her playlist was full of artists I’d only heard by name; Olivia Dean is one of those examples. Everything was a perfect mix of all different types of music. It wasn’t the usual top 40 songs I had been living on. It had personality to it.

Pretty soon, her music became the soundtrack to our room. Every day had its own vibe while it played over the TV. Upbeat tunes are played for afternoons when we need motivation, and chill music for when we need to study. Before I knew it, I was adding her songs to my own playlists.

That’s when I realized something else. I listened to what I knew, not because it was the best, but because I didn’t know what else to listen to. My music was safe, and my roommate wasn’t afraid to explore something new. Being around her made me want to explore her music taste and expand mine.

Over time, my roommate’s music became more than just background noise. It was the foundation, something that could bring us together and something to talk about. I know that every time she asks if it’s okay to play music, I always want to hear what she has chosen to add to her playlist, so that I can add more songs to mine.

By the end of the semester, my Spotify will look completely different. The same artists I ignored before might be at the top of my most-played list. I’d gone from simply playing the same song repeatedly to someone who actually had style.

Now, when I listen to those songs, I think of more than just music. I think of my roommate singing or humming the song around our dorm room, the nights we stay up way too late, and the afternoons that just needed a little boost.

College is full of unexpected experiences, and for me, one of the biggest came from a TV in an old dorm. She didn’t just introduce me to new artists, she opened me up to new emotions when I listen to those songs. So, here’s to my roommate who fixed up my playlist, expanded my tastes, and makes dorm life a little bit better with every song played on the TV.