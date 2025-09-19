Freshmen Listen Up! (Tips and Tricks for Your First Year at College)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Obviously, I am no expert. I am still learning about the “college experience” myself, and I am freshly retired from being a freshman. But as you will find out soon, you will learn so much in just one year. So here are some tips to get started and always keep in the back of your mind.

Try Anything and Everything

Just another way of saying the common phrase you probably keep hearing: get involved. This is seriously what will make or break your experience at college. You will meet so many people with similar interests and will have something to do besides schoolwork (because that can get exhausting). Just because you started a new chapter in your life does not mean you have to abandon your hobbies. I danced all my life, so I joined the Dance Team. Find a club that is right for you or try something new. I joined Her Campus and got into creative writing. You can always switch clubs if something is not right.

Don’t Forget to Prioritize Yourself

You need to remember to prioritize yourself. Unfortunately, being “selfish” is viewed negatively by society. It is okay to be selfish! You must put your feelings and needs first, or you will emotionally drain yourself. This is also the only way your relationships will thrive. Prioritize what you need, not what you think others want from you.

There is No Timeline for Making Friends

Do not get discouraged if you still do not have your “group” yet. I was lucky enough to find my friends on the first day simply by complimenting one’s room and running into the other right before the candlelight ceremony. Talk to everyone and be open to meeting new people. You never know which ones may turn into your best friends. Also, avoid comparison. Everyone is finding their people at different times. You are constantly trying new things, and with that come new people.

Some other essentials…

-It’s okay to ask for help!

-Keep your snacks stocked

-Make sure your bed is comfy, cozy

-Do not procrastinate!!!

-Keep track of how much money you are spending

-Overthinking is a bad virus you don’t want to catch!

-Bring games because it is going to get cold soon and there will be little to do on the weekends to stay busy

-Spend time with your friends, you will miss them a lot during breaks

-Go on the NYC trip (it is so fun even though the bus ride sucks)

-Explore the small towns that are nearby (Portville, Ellicottville, etc.)

-Please take breaks

Most things you will just have to learn on your own; that is all a part of being independent for the first time. Just make sure to enjoy every second of it.