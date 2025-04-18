The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The public library has always been a huge part of who I am. From the time I was born, my parents would take me to the local library to pick up a stack of books every week.

Both of them instilled a love for reading early on, and without that love for books, I would be a different person. My favorite way to spend a Saturday morning was wandering the aisles of the Anderson Lee Library, filling my tote bag to the brim, and ending with a Fowler’s crispy chocolate bar.

I’ve always been a frequent patron of the library, and so much so that they knew my name, and I haven’t had to use my library card there since I got it in 2010. The library card I carry is the same copy from that time, with my hand-scrawled name in blue permanent marker. I remember jumping up and down when I was finally allowed to have my own card, and it’s special to me that I never got a new card when I reached adulthood.

As I grew older, I used the library as my hub for new books. I learned the value of saving my money by using the library early on, and while I’ve always had giant stacks of books of my own, many of them are used and purchased from library book sales.

The library was always a safe place for me to learn. I didn’t question what the librarians thought of me when I took out a stack of queer-coded titles. I learned that books were my greatest resource to affirm myself.

I was an “advanced reader” at a young age, and I would speed through chapter books by the time I was five. I was always outgrowing one reading level and moving on to the next. The library saved my family money and brought me more options than my elementary school’s library, which did not suit my reading needs.

I have found a community at every library I visit. Librarians always seem proud of their profession, and I know that each one feels some joy when a young kid comes in searching for a series to devour. The library is not only a resource for books and movies but also a place for those without readily available internet access. As someone who has lived in a rural area all of my life, I have seen how many people use the library to work on schoolwork, play video games with friends, and find job opportunities.

It was a dream of mine to work in a public library from a young age. I want to share knowledge and community with those who especially need a little extra support.

A recent executive order is targeting the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which would dismantle the services and programs libraries provide. This order impacts the funding that public libraries receive and could lead to many families not getting the support they need and expect from libraries.

As a public library kid (and a public library adult), I could not imagine a world where the young people in my life do not have easy access to books. I had a voracious hunger, and the library allowed me to fill it with each new book.

I would like to ask you to take action if you’ve had a similar experience or if you know how much harm this will cause. It’s important to preserve our libraries, knowledge, and safe spaces. Not only are libraries resources for education, but they are also places where people can feel safe, particularly in areas without many of these spaces.

If you reside in New York or you want to contact officials for the congressional district you live in at St. Bonaventure (NY District 23), click this link to learn more and take action.

Your message does not have to be long. It can be a simple story of your library experience or the reasons why you feel strongly about the value of libraries. Action does not have to be grand–it can be many people doing small things for change.

Our voices matter, and if there is a cause that speaks to your heart, answer the call and give others the greatest chance of success.