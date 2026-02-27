Freedom, Courage, and the Niagara River

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up in Buffalo, NY, I spent many a summer at Niagara Falls. From the Maid of the Mist to overnights at the Aquarium of Niagara to going over to Canada to explore Clifton Hill, I’ve done it all. A few years ago, however, I discovered a hidden gem.

About fifteen minutes north of the falls lies a small piece of American history: Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. Built in 2018, the Heritage Center tells the story of the Freedom Seekers, such as Harriet Tubman, who fled enslavement by journeying north toward freedom in Canada, and the abolitionists who risked everything to help them reach it.

Nestled in the historic 1863 U.S. Customs House, the Heritage Center sits right near where the old International Suspension Bridge once stood. The bridge itself was the very point where many Freedom Seekers crossed the Niagara River into Canada. Although the bridge no longer stands, its supports are still visible from the museum, offering a physical connection to that pivotal moment in history when a few more miles meant the difference between bondage and liberty.

The inside of the Heritage Center holds exhibits that take you on a deeply immersive journey through the Underground Railroad experience in the Niagara Falls region. Through the use of interactive multimedia, historic artifacts, and personal stories, you get to not only learn about the dangerous journey so many men, women, and children made in hopes of freedom, but also look into the lives of the individuals who lived it.

The first time I visited the museum was the summer of 2019, a year after its opening, on a field trip for a human rights education program I participated in. Along with the Heritage Center, we also visited a few spots in the city of Buffalo that were used as stops along the Underground Railroad.

The whole experience was really eye-opening for me and reshaped how I view Niagara Falls. I had lived in Buffalo my whole life, but somehow that summer was the first time I had learned about the role my city and the Falls played in such a monumental part of our county’s history.

After that visit, I started to look at Niagara Falls differently. A place I had always associated with fun, family trips, and childhood memories suddenly carried a much heavier meaning. It changed how I understand my hometown and made me appreciate that Buffalo and Niagara Falls are not just scenic landmarks, but places where courage, sacrifice, and hope quietly shaped the lives of so many.

If you are ever in the area, I highly recommend making time to take a visit. It truly is an inspirational and eye-opening exhibit to experience.