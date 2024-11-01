The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This past Friday, I finished my capstone rough draft. Capstone for political science majors is writing a research paper, and then a presentation about the paper. I have been really stressed about my capstone and that is the only thing I have been focused on for like the entire month of October.

Now that I have submitted it, I have more free time- not a ton of free time, but way more than before it was submitted- and I have a list of things I want to do with this time.

First, this is not a want but a need, but I need to apply to grad schools. I have started all my applications, but I actually need to sit down and fill them out. I also need to write personal statements for them and any additional writing pieces they need from me.

Second, binge Law and Order: SVU. I started a rewatch of SVU this summer and I have watched it here and there since coming back, but now that I am done with the rough draft, I have more time to watch. I got through like four episodes Friday after I submitted the draft, and plan on continuing to binge it in my free time.

Third, hit the gym more. I have been so busy that I haven’t made time for the gym besides weekly workout classes and some treadmill workouts when I have a free hour between meetings and classes. I always feel better after a workout, and I am hoping that I will be able to set a more consistent workout schedule.

Fourth, catch up on sleep. I have been staying up super late and waking up early to get everything done- and lying in bed stressing over everything that I need to get done the next day- that I have been averaging on 4 hours of sleep a night. I have been surviving solely on will power and the caffeine from my matcha lattes. So hopefully now I can get at least seven hours a few nights a week, maybe more if I am able to.

Fifth, just relax. I have not fully relaxed in quite some time, so I am looking forward to relaxing. I know things are going to pick back up again literally next week, but I would like to relax for just a few hours to listen to some music and read one of the books on tbr list.

I am looking forward to my free time, even though I know that it is fleeting. After all the stress that came with doing the rough draft, I am looking forward to some me-time! If you need me, I will be watching Law and Order: SVU!