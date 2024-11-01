Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This past Friday, I finished my capstone rough draft. Capstone for political science majors is writing a research paper, and then a presentation about the paper. I have been really stressed about my capstone and that is the only thing I have been focused on for like the entire month of October. 

Now that I have submitted it, I have more free time- not a ton of free time, but way more than before it was submitted- and I have a list of things I want to do with this time.

First, this is not a want but a need, but I need to apply to grad schools. I have started all my applications, but I actually need to sit down and fill them out. I also need to write personal statements for them and any additional writing pieces they need from me. 

Second, binge Law and Order: SVU. I started a rewatch of SVU this summer and I have watched it here and there since coming back, but now that I am done with the rough draft, I have more time to watch. I got through like four episodes Friday after I submitted the draft, and plan on continuing to binge it in my free time. 

Third, hit the gym more. I have been so busy that I haven’t made time for the gym besides weekly workout classes and some treadmill workouts when I have a free hour between meetings and classes. I always feel better after a workout, and I am hoping that I will be able to set a more consistent workout schedule. 

Fourth, catch up on sleep. I have been staying up super late and waking up early to get everything done- and lying in bed stressing over everything that I need to get done the next day- that I have been averaging on 4 hours of sleep a night. I have been surviving solely on will power and the caffeine from my matcha lattes. So hopefully now I can get at least seven hours a few nights a week, maybe more if I am able to. 

Fifth, just relax. I have not fully relaxed in quite some time, so I am looking forward to relaxing. I know things are going to pick back up again literally next week, but I would like to relax for just a few hours to listen to some music and read one of the books on tbr list. 

I am looking forward to my free time, even though I know that it is fleeting. After all the stress that came with doing the rough draft, I am looking forward to some me-time! If you need me, I will be watching Law and Order: SVU!

Stephanie is a new member of St. Bonaventure's Her Campus. She plans to write about politics, music, pop culture, college and life in general. Stephanie is a senior political science major and a communication minor. She is also the SBU College Democrats Student Government Representative, Vice President of the SBU Fitness Club, and a member of the SBU Dance Team. In her free time, Stephanie likes to hang with her friends, watch The West Wing, listen to her favorite artists which include Niall Horan, Taylor Swift, and Isak Danielson, and walk with her mom and dog. Stephanie can frequently be found with an Iced Matcha Latte in her hand.