As one of my top musical artists of this past year, Frank Ocean continues to not only play a role in my life but push boundaries as a musician. Although he has been a powerful force in the music industry for the past decade, I recently began to discover the true influence of his work. Not only has his incredible talent played a role in the music scene, but his work has many to challenge many societal norms. As an openly bisexual, black man, Frank Ocean has become an icon for today’s generation. He sets himself apart from others, not only with his unique sound, but his songs that contain meaningful topics regarding mental health and sexuality.

A major impact of Frank Ocean’s music is his contribution to the black community through the normalization of vulnerability in black men. Growing up in a culture where emotional expression was taboo, he pushes boundaries while sharing his feelings through music. He challenges this narrative and proves that showing emotion is not a weakness. In addition to his music, he also presents himself in an androgenous style which challenges the idea of masculinity among black men. Overall, Frank Ocean’s ability to open up about love, heartbreak, and mental health has served as an example for the black community. Overall, Frank Ocean’s entire discography serves as an example of emotional vulnerability and pushing boundaries as a black, LGBTQIA+ man.

Here are my top three favorite Frank Ocean songs:

3. Solo

“Solo” by Frank Ocean is a prime example of his emotional vulnerability, exploring themes of yearning for intimacy, while enjoying solitude. The song captures the struggle of retaining one’s independence while also desiring romantic connection.

2. Chanel

“Chanel” is one of Frank Ocean’s most popular songs for a good reason. This song explores themes of expression and identity, capturing themes of attraction to people of both genders. In addition to themes of gender fluidity, the song also touches on themes of self-improvement and growth through the references to luxury.

1. Bad Religion

“Bad Religion” is arguably one of the most touching Frank Ocean songs, touching upon themes of unrequited love and inner conflict. He relates his intense feelings of love to those of religious devotion, capturing his experiences of being deeply in love with someone who doesn’t reciprocate that love. Frank Ocean creates a beautiful metaphor of love as a “bad religion,” bringing him both peace and pain at the same time.