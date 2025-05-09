The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had hope on May 1, 2021, my senior year decision day, that I would find my place at Saint Bonaventure.

Not much has been ever-present in my time at Bona’s, completely consistent.

Nothing much besides hope.

I had faith that I was placed in the right place at the right time; all the way through my four years, I had this hope.

I was made for such a time as this.

Bonaventure was my last choice school, I have no shame admitting that now. But I had to have hope that it could still be my home.

I had hope that I would find my place, and I more than did.

I was placed in the perfect time frame of 2021 – 2025. I helped to rejuvenate clubs and communities. I helped to heal people’s relationship with religion and the church. I met the most beautiful souls.

Hope is a funny thing. I feel it in my body as I write this. But it’s more than just a wanting for something to happen.

I want Burton trivia to be well-received tonight. That would be nice.

Hope, on the other hand, is a faith, a trust, that something truly good will happen. For me, it’s rooted in something higher than myself. Maybe it’s not for you, and that’s okay too.

Hope is not knowing either. If I knew with 100% certainty that something good was going to happen, it would be me trying to regain control of the future. That’s not it.

I consider myself a pessimist. I see the worst in things and am often found complaining. I also consider myself a hopeful person. Don’t I have to be?

Hope pays off.

Today at 22, my hope is renewed. It’s different than the blind hope I had at 18. I’m sad, I’m pessimistic, and I’m nostalgic. The past four years were hard and beautiful. So will my next 12 months.

But I find hope in you.

I find hope in the community that lifted me after November 6. I find hope in the community with whom I texted just as Pope Leo was announced as the new church leader.

Hope isn’t shouting to the sky. It’s seeing the glimmers of it in the people already around you.

There are so many things Bonaventure gave me on this ‘good journey’. But most of all, hope.

I hope that love will continue to find its way back to me as I put it out into the world. I have hope I will find a home in DC and find even more of ‘my people’.

I have hope in you and I have hope in me.

Wherever you are in your good journey, stay fervent in your trust. Good things are coming if you have hope.