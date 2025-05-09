The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

To close out my junior year, I want to dedicate this article to my roommates. Although sappy, they deserve everything for making the past three years so special.

Delainey,

I met Delainey freshman year in my intro to philosophy class. It’s crazy to look back at now because we barely knew each other. Now, I couldn’t imagine not knowing her. She is always down for anything. The number of random side quests we have done is not countable. I’m going to miss the gazebo nights, people watching, Sunday road trips, study dates, and everything in between. I’ve never met someone as emotionally intelligent as her. We often spend late nights in the living room psychoanalyzing everything in life. She always gets it, and she always gets me. To think she won’t be five steps away from me next year is hard, but I know she’s going to do great things in the future. Delainey has always been a special person to me here. Hopefully I’ll visit her in Italy one day (IYKYK).

Peyton,

Peyton and I met at orientation freshman year. At the time, both of us thought we weren’t going to like one another…but Peyton ended up being one of my best friends (and roommate of two years). Last year, we were nearly married. We did everything together and had our beds two inches away from one another. Not to mention, she lives 10 minutes away back at home. There is no one I can say is more fun and entertaining than Peyton. She has always been the person I can die laughing with and talk to about anything. We have done so much and gone through so much together since the beginning. It’s scary to imagine how Bonaventure is going to be without her. I will miss her so much.

Katie,

While Katie will be here next year, she won’t be with me. There is no other Katie out there— you couldn’t find another if you tried. Her energy cannot be matched. She is the mother figure of our house and has saved me MANY times. I had the pleasure of going to high school with Katie. And because of Bonaventure, we became best friends. And lord knows what I would do if I didn’t have her bedroom right next to mine when in crisis, to gossip, or to just relax. She is my comfort person. I cannot wait for senior year with her next year, as well as many more years to come. And the summer, of course (we live five minutes apart)!

My experience at St. Bonaventure would not be anything without my roommates, aka my best friends. So, thank you, philosophy, orientation, and high school for bringing them into my life. I could not be more grateful to have shared such amazing memories with them in 234.