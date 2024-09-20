The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows that it’s easier to be productive when you have a yummy drink to simultaneously sip on.

The term “beverage girlie” has been circulating social media lately — if you consider yourself one, like me, then you love a good cozy drink to help get you in the fall mood. Keep reading for some of my favorite single serving autumnal beverage recipes that are simple enough to craft in your own apartment or dorm room!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

PSL season is upon us! Skip the Starbucks drive-thru and try making this one at home in under 10 minutes.

You will need:

½ cup of coffee, or a few shots of espresso

1 cup of your milk of choice (can be non-dairy!)

2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

½ teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

Whipped cream to top it off

Start by adding your milk, pumpkin puree, and sugar to a saucepan. Slowly warm the mixture over medium heat until hot. (Be careful not to boil!) Remove your mixture from the heat and stir in the vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and coffee or espresso. Transfer to your favorite mug or to-go coffee cup, top with whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin pie spice to finish it off.

*Tip: If you prefer an iced pumpkin spice latte, then simply pop your milk/pumpkin/sugar mixture in the fridge to chill before combining with the rest of the ingredients. Don’t forget to add ice to your glass!

Sparkling Apple-Cranberry Mocktail

Not a pumpkin fan? Try this delicious and thirst quenching mocktail instead!

You will need:

½ cup of apple cider

½ cup of cranberry seltzer water

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Cinnamon stick for garnish

First, add the sugar and cinnamon to a small place and mix well. Dip the rim of your preferred glass in water, then roll the rim around in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Add ice cubes to your glass, along with the apple cider and cranberry seltzer. Stir with a cinnamon stick and drop it in your glass.

Iced Chai Latte with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam

Chai lattes are a fall fan favorite. This one takes it to the next level with its layer of delectable foam.

You will need:

½ cup of chai concentrate (I recommend the brand Tazo)

½ cup of milk of choice

4 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon of vanilla syrup (I suggest Torani)

Add the heavy cream and vanilla syrup to a small cup. Use a handheld frother to blend the mixture until light and fluffy. (If you do not own a frother, shake the mixture vigorously in a mason jar with a lid.) In a separate cup with ice, combine the chai concentrate and milk. Top with the cold foam and a dash of ground cinnamon for the finishing touch!

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

A new semester calls for new ways to caffeinate. Why not combine cold brew with fall flavors for the best of both worlds?

You will need:

1 cup of cold brew coffee

4 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon of pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon of vanilla syrup

A dash of pumpkin pie spice

Combine the heavy cream, pumpkin puree, vanilla syrup, and a dash of pumpkin pie spice in a small cup with a hand-held frother. (You can also use the mason jar method I talked about with this recipe!) Pour your cold brew in a cup over ice, then top with the pumpkin cream cold foam. Garnish with a final sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

*Tip: If you prefer your coffees on the sweeter side, try adding some extra vanilla syrup to your cold brew before topping with the foam!

Mulled Apple Cider

So cozy yet so simple to make — you can do it in the microwave!

You will need:

1 cup of apple juice

1 teaspoon of brown sugar

1 dash of ground cinnamon

1 dash of ground nutmeg

1 dash of ground cloves

1 dash of ground allspice

Combine all the ingredients in a microwave-safe mug. Place your mug in the microwave on high for 1 to 2 minutes until hot. Let your cider cool a bit before sipping.

*Tip: Stir in a squeeze of caramel syrup for a delicious caramel apple flavor!