Finding Joy in the Cold

I used to love winter. When I was little, I loved waking up to see snow falling outside of my window. I used to put on snowpants, a coat, snow boots, and spend hours outside playing in the snow with my siblings and my friends. However, the older I get, the more tired I get of the winter. I love seeing snow fall, drinking hot chocolate, watching tv and movies while being under a blanket, and staying warm while the world outside is freezing.

I was reminded of being a kid in the winter last weekend. I attended the Play in the Snow Day at Mt. Irenaeus on Saturday, and I spent the entire afternoon sledding, making snow angels, and doing activities in the snow with my friends. I loved every second of it, from feeling my fingers numb up from the cold, to feeling the snow fly in my face as I sped down the hill on a sled. When we returned back inside after being in the snow all afternoon, we sat on the couches and drank hot chocolate.

It reminded me how simple life used to be, and how simple it can still be if we just stop, slow down, and breathe. The older I get, the busier I get. Winter is my busiest time of the year, but it also feels like the slowest time of the year. The days are long and cold, and it feels like a never-ending cycle of weeks going by.

I love summer. Not only because there’s no school, but because it’s warm, you can spend your days however you want to. Even though the winter is long and cold, it’s important to find small things that bring you joy. Whether it’s playing a sport, hanging out with friends, or watching tv, finding things every day that bring you joy and happiness is essential during these long winter months.

I don’t enjoy winter as much as I used to, but I don’t hate it. I love finding small things that bring me joy to keep my motivation during the winter. Even though most of my winter days are spent doing work and getting assignments done, I am learning to embrace this time of year and enjoy the little things. I am so excited for the warmer weather to come, but we might as well enjoy the season that we’re in right now and embrace it because it’s not going anywhere for a while.