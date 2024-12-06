The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grades matter, but so does your mental health

I will not say that grades are unimportant and meaningless because I do not think that’s true. Grades matter for your future, but more importantly, they show you how capable you are and how you can do well when you work towards achieving a goal. But your finals are likely only a small percentage of your overall grade and are not something to stress too much over. Set time aside to study but remember you are doing this for yourself; so you can show yourself how much you have learned and finish off the semester strong. But no matter how good a great grade feels, being healthy feels better. Take time for self-care and do not neglect your needs just for a grade.

Now is not the time to procrastinate

If you have a final paper or project, do not wait until the night before to do it. I do this all year long and when I get a good grade, it reinforces my mindset that procrastination is okay because it has positive results. Except, this is not always true, and it often makes me more stressed out than I need to be. For finals, it is good to get projects and papers out of the way so you can focus on studying for exams.

Make the most out of your study time

Studying, just like anything else, can be kind of fun if you romanticize it enough. Go to a new study location, bring a fun drink, and wear a cute and comfy outfit. I like to listen to chill music, take short breaks after each hour or so, or change locations so I don’t get bored.

Grades do not determine your value

I am a perfectionist and admit I am a bit melodramatic about my scores most of the time. I figure if I have the opportunity to be in school and am lucky enough to have the time to focus on my academics, then I should have a 4.0 GPA. While it is true that I should prioritize my education, I should not feel bad about myself if my grades are not always perfect. Life goes on and a bad grade is not the end of the world. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you work hard and do not get the results you were hoping for because it happens, and it is okay! Trying your best is never a loss.