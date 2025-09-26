Finally, Home Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is always described as your home away from home. And while I do agree with that sentiment, nothing can stop the growing pit in your chest of longing that aches to go home, or rather, to your family.

You would think, as a junior, I would grow more accustomed to life on campus; even so, no matter how used to the lifestyle I am, the ache will never go away. Sure, I could distract myself with my schoolwork or hang out with my friends; however, it is a feeling that always lingers, no matter how desperately you try to ignore it, and I should know since I have felt it for at least two years now.

However, instead of focusing on how much I might miss my family over the years I learned that it’s better to think about when I will get to see them again. And with family weekend just around the corner I cannot help the anticipation and excitement from bubbling and growing with each passing day. Just knowing that I will be able to see them again soon gives me the push needed to continue my life on campus.

I know many people end up going home for family weekend, and it is something that I plan on doing as well. Mainly because I prefer to spend time relaxing with my family instead of participating in all the activities planned on campus for families visiting. Also, by going home I will be able to see all my cats and dogs again!

And even though not everyone gets to have the chance to go home for family weekend like I do, I still believe being able to be around your family members that visit and getting to experience the familiarity when around them will fill in that pit of longing. Simply because no one knows you like your family does, and no matter how grand of friendships you might make on campus nothing can beat the familiarity and bond that people have with their family.

Family weekend is not just a weekend for your family to come visit; it is also a break from a relentless school life that is very demanding. Being able to get that recharge has been essential in my experience at St. Bonaventure, because no matter how many connections I could make on campus, no one could fill the hole in my heart every semester I am away from my family.