Falling With the Leaves

As the Halloween season comes to an end and late fall comes around, I look at the bare trees and can’t help but feel a little sad.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the beauty of fall. The colors of the trees changing, pumpkins on doorsteps, cornstalks and haybales, and hot apple cider. Even the smell of fall is comforting.

But I blink, and it’s all gone. Days are shorter, colder, and everything I see is covered in shades of gray.

When the beauty starts to fade, it’s really dulled, and it feels like someone sucked all of the color out of the sky. Mornings get later and later, the evening gets earlier and earlier (I mean, come on; darkness at 5 p.m. is an abomination in any sense).

It’s like this strange, grey purgatory that impacts my mood whether I notice or not. Seasonal depression sets in, and suddenly I’m a robot moving through my routines, practically with my eyes closed.

I wake up, go to class, do my homework, and try to convince myself I’m okay. But everything feels like I’m obligated to do so — classes, projects, clubs. Hell, even going out with my friends feels like a chore at one point.

I want to care, it even annoys me that I can’t, but I just can’t seem to find the fun in anything.

I’m not close to thriving; I’m barely even surviving.

I’m on autopilot.

But then the first snow falls, and it becomes a break in the storm. There’s no way to describe the peace that snow brings. It’s calming, soothing, grounding, and every other word all in one.

All of a sudden, there’s beauty again. When the snow covers that gross, gray muck, it’s a breath of fresh air. Suddenly, the world feels new all over. Everything feels clean, soft; it’s a fresh slate.

Still, I wish I didn’t lose those weeks of my life every year to dreariness. I wish I could cling to the last fleeting hopes of fall before they are lost, and I have to wait until winter. I wish I wouldn’t get so wrapped up in myself and was able to find the beauty in the dreariness.

Maybe, though, I need this cycle. Maybe I need it to remind to myself that the beauty and the good do come around again, and I will never be stuck in the dark. And perhaps that’s the beauty in seasonal depression.

It’s seasonal. It will always go away, and I’ll be stronger to fight it when the season comes back around. And, in 10, 20 seasons, it’ll suck a little less until it doesn’t suck at all.