FALLING IN LOVE!

It’s officially fall. This is my favorite time of the year; the temperature starts to drop, and the leaves start to change colors. This is a time when my significant other and I get to do all your typical fall dates… If you know, you know.

But, if you don’t know… here are a few ideas that you can do with your significant other, or even your friends!

Go apple picking! My boyfriend and I just recently went apple picking, and afterwards we made apple crisp. We then went to the races and hung out with our dads! It was a blast! To the pumpkin patch we go! I highly recommend going to a pumpkin patch and picking out pumpkins while drinking some warm apple cider. My boyfriend and I will be going later in October to get pumpkins and then go home and carve them. Bake treats together! I love to do fun little baking dates. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not the best baker, but I would love to make cinnamon rolls, cookies, and apple pie! Sit down, watch a movie, and enjoy our sweet treats. Go for a drive! Sounds silly and basic, but if you live in a rural area with lots of trees, go out and look at the beautiful scenery, listen to your favorite fall playlist, and just vibe! Fall photoshoot! Take your family, friends, or significant other to your nearest state park, and have a fun little photoshoot. Enjoy the scenery, and maybe even go for a hike! Take in all the nature you can! Bonfire night! For a date night, have a little picnic by the fire. One provides the snacks; the other provides the drinks. Bring blankets and simply enjoy your time together. Look up into the stars. Sit in silence or laugh until you cry. Just go with the vibes. Drive-in movie! Something that I really enjoy, but don’t do very often, is go to the drive-in. Theres something about watching a movie under the stars with movie theater snacks. Something that I can’t really explain. It’s just peaceful. Board game night! Pick out your favorite board or card games. Sit at the table with your loved ones with your favorite drinks and snacks. Take in the time you have with them. They’ll love it just as much as you do.

These are some of my favorite fall date ideas that really you can do with anyone you care about. Most of them don’t cost too much money, or any at all. So, if I can say anything, take the time to be with them.