Finding My Rhythm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I joined the dance team in the fall. I had never danced before joining the team, and it’s safe to say that I was scared. I had no idea what to expect, and all I knew was that I had heard amazing things about the team, and I wanted to experience it for myself.

Going to Butler basement for the first time was terrifying. I knew that most people on the team had been dancing for years, and I had no experience. However, throughout the semester, I found myself falling in love with it. I would count down the days until I could be at practice again, whether it was for contemporary, modern, hip hop, or group practice. When the first show came around, I found myself standing backstage terrified to go on. However, as soon as I went on stage, all of my fears went away as I stared at the black wall at the back of the auditorium. After Camp Bonas ended, I found myself heartbroken that I would not be dancing again for the rest of the semester, but also beyond excited to go back to the team again in the spring.

This spring semester on the team has been nothing short of amazing and full of smiles. I always look forward to going to dance practice, and I am always so excited to be in Butler basement. The show this semester, School of Rhythm, has been so fun to put together, and so fun to experience.

This team has given me so much more than a love for dance. It has given to me some of my best friends. Two of these girls will be my roommates next year, and I am so beyond excited. It has also given me the chance to meet the sweetest girls, with the biggest hearts and smiles that light up a room. Seeing these girls around campus lights up my day beyond belief.

I am so excited to see where the rest of the semester takes the team, and I am so excited for the shows. I am in two dances this semester: modern and hip hop. They have both expanded my horizons with dance and taught me so much about being confident in my moves.

Trying out for the team was one of the scariest things that I have done in college, but it’s also one of the best things that I have done in college. One of the biggest things that I have learned since being in college is that it is so important to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things.