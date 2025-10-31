Falling for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has always been my favorite season.

Yes, I love winter and the cozy Christmas season, summer and the heat, and spring and the rain.

But fall will always be the most special time of year for me.

I love everything about fall. I love the back-to-school feeling for the new school year and getting to reunite with all of my friends again. I love the leaves changing color, signaling the temperatures dropping and the end of the year coming in the next few months. I love the flannels, Uggs, sweatshirt weather, and all other fall wear.

But most importantly for me, I love the coziness of fall and all of the activities that come with the season.

One of my favorite parts of the season is just the colder temperatures and being able to cozy up with a blanket on my couch at home with my family. I love the coziness and how it brings people together, even if it’s just watching a Halloween movie with my family at home.

As for seasonal traditions, I look forward to doing the same fall activities every fall season with my family and friends, even in the summer when it’s months away.

For me, the real fall doesn’t start on the fall equinox every year on Sept. 22. Fall starts at different times for me every year, when the temperature starts to drop and the leaves start to change colors. This is when the fall season and festivities begin for me.

As soon as fall starts, my family always visits our local pumpkin patch, where we buy our favorite apple cider and apple cider donuts. Apple cider is always a must for me the entire season.

At our local pumpkin patch, we always do the corn maze, pumpkin launchings, and shop at the pumpkin patches’ shop. Later in the season closer to Halloween we come back for our pumpkins then go home to carve them together as a family, my mom, dad, sister, and I.

Throughout the year, thinking of all of the things my family and I do together through the fall season always brings me nostalgia and makes me wish for fall to come, no matter what time of the year it is.

For me, I think the nostalgia is what makes fall such an important time of year. Because when fall comes, I know I will be with my family— doing my favorite things with my favorite people.