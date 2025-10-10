Fall Weather Is Finally Here

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is my absolute favorite time of year hands down. Halloween, the decorations, the colorful leaves and the way they crunch on the ground, and most importantly the weather.

At the beginning of the month, every day was just about 80 degrees, which is absolutely insane for October in New York. I kept asking myself, why am I wearing a tank top and shorts instead of cozy sweaters? But moving into the third week of the month, I’m ecstatic about finally having cooler weather.

Don’t get me wrong, I love summer and all the activities to come with it, but that time has passed and now it’s autumn’s time to shine. Unlike winter, autumn still has plenty of sunshine to go around, especially in October, but it’s not too overbearing to the point you’re drenched in sweat by midday.

However, I do understand some of the frustration with the changing weather, like how cold it gets overnight. My opinion on this take is that the colder nights give you an even better reason to get all cozy underneath all your blankets so an incredible night of sleep.

During the day you can take out your sweaters to make the cutest fall outfits, and at night you can wear Halloween pajama pants without sweating up a storm and still have the holiday spirit.

Let me ask you this: who wants to go to a pumpkin patch in 80-degree weather? In my opinion that would just be abysmal. When I go to pumpkin patches or haunted houses, I want there to be a chill in the air. It just adds so much to the atmosphere that makes it so much more enjoyable and memorable.

Hot chocolate and hot apple cider only truly get to shine once the weather starts to cool, and who doesn’t love those? Baking Halloween cookies with a side of cider or hot chocolate is a perfect night by my standards, so I guess I don’t understand why people want the cooler days to hold off a little longer. Why not enjoy the slight chill while we have it? Soon enough everyone will be begging for 50-degree days once again.

All in all, I could not be happier with the weather in the upcoming days, and I hope more people will take the time to appreciate this perfect fall weather and maybe go out and partake in some fall activities before the short autumn season passes once again.