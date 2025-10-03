This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s here everyone. The leaves are falling. I can order hot drinks again. Sweaters are BACK! This season is short lived, and there’s a lot to cram into it.

Go on a walk

Probably the easiest one to do, and it’s free! Just go on a walk and look at all of the leaves. Maybe jump into a leaf pile. Or make a fall playlist to listen to. Or grab some friends and pretend you’re witches looking for ingredients. Just have fun with it!

Holiday market

This one may take some driving. For Bona’s students, there’s one in Buffalo every weekend this fall. I’m checking it out this weekend! It’s a fun way to support local businesses, get out for the day, and get some seasonal decor.

Pumpkin patch

Going out and picking out a pumpkin to carve sounds so charming. Grab your bestie and head out to a pumpkin patch, take some cute pictures, and have a nice night in to carve. Pumpkinville isn’t too far from campus, and there’s even a hayride!

Apple picking

In the same vein as going to a pumpkin patch, going apple picking is tons of fun! Maybe not ideal for dorm life, but I like to go and then make an apple pie. I tried making cider twice; the first time came out great, the second time ruined the pot. So, try at your own risk. Also, be wary of bees; the wasps love apples.

The cider mill

Not too far from campus, there’s a charming shop called The Cider Mill. It’s only open for a few weeks in the fall, but they have amazing donuts and cider. The apple fritters are the size of my head; it’s insane, but delicious.

Haunted house

In Ellicottville, there’s a nightmare hayride combined with a haunted house. I will never go again. I almost passed out there, but if you like being scared, it’s a great place to go! Just remember not to touch the actors, that’s rude.

Movies

There are tons of cozy fall and Halloween movies to watch. I’ve been watching Charmed lately, my friend is going to watch Practical Magic with me, and of course, Halloween Town, and Twitches. Get under a blanket, grab some cider, light a candle, and it’s going to be a great night.

Crafts

Personally, I think it’s the ideal time to crochet. Or knit. Maybe sew, but I’m not sure on that one; I haven’t gotten that far in my grandma transformation. Again, warm drinks and candles. A cozy movie can be on, too! Right now, I’m working on a Halloween blanket, to be followed by an alpaca wool scarf. I’m so pumped. Of course, there’s also making wreaths, painting candles, or a whole bunch of other ideas on Pinterest.

I love fall. I like to say I don’t have a favorite season, but now that we’re here, I could almost say that. Almost. Unfortunately, I have allergies. But, aside from that, it’s fantastic!