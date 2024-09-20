Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Growing up, eye contact was impossible. The intimacy of looking someone in the eyes always made me feel uncomfortable. I used to use the word “icky” to describe it. I never understood why. I even had trouble looking in my mom and dad’s eyes, even though I loved them more than anything in the world. Why? Was I just awkward? I felt so self-conscious that every time I was talking to someone, I never knew where to look. I learned to just look at their forehead. That still felt weird. 

This went on for years. Connecting with people became so difficult for me. How could I invite new people into my life if I couldn’t even look them in the eyes? Part of me felt like if I connected with someone by making eye contact, they would think I’m weird, and I didn’t want to scare anyone away. It became an issue of self-confidence. I didn’t like much about myself. If I made eye contact, I felt that people would be able to see all of the things that I hated about myself just by looking in my eyes.

At age 16, my life turned around. Things were going well for me, and I started to dislike myself a little less. Gradually, I gained confidence that I had never had before. To this day, I am still not sure where it came from, but I’m grateful it happened. One day, I was talking to one of my teachers at my high school and I realized that I was making eye contact. It was totally subconscious. I wasn’t forcing myself to or focusing on not being so avoidant. I was finally having a genuine conversation with genuine eye contact. I felt a wave of relief wash over me. I didn’t feel insecure or nervous. This was a totally new feeling for me. Now that I’ve grown a little more, I understand that not being able to make eye contact came from a place of debilitating insecurity. If I wasn’t comfortable with myself, how could I ever be expected to be comfortable with someone else enough to make eye contact? I learned to love myself, and in doing that, I learned to love connecting with other people. I am still learning and I’m still growing, but being able to look someone in the eye was one of the first steps to gaining self-love and self-confidence. 

