National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from September 15th – October 15th. This is a time to celebrate Hispanic culture, history, contributions and the impact Hispanic and Latino communities have made within the United States.

This week, our Her Campus chapter we will be focusing on writing about Hispanic Heritage Month, exploring its significance and celebrating Hispanic communities.

For my article, I wanted to take a deeper look into the Hispanic and Latino community on campus, more specifically the Latin American Student Organization (LASO) on campus.

LASO is a group on campus that acts as a unifying Latino organization and offers a variety of educational programs and various activities.

To gain a deeper understanding of LASO, I interviewed the president of the club, Emily Morocho. Emily is a senior majoring in public health with a minor in math. She is a first generation college student and one of the first of her seven siblings to pursue a college degree.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

“Coming from a family that came to this country from Ecuador, this month is very important to me and my family. It represents my heritage and the roots of my Latin culture. This month brings awareness about all the Latin cultures”

How does the club celebrate and promote Latin American culture within the campus community?

“We revamped the club this semester and have focused on bringing the Latin community together on Bonaventure’s campus. We celebrate those within our community and our culture by getting together and holding events. Some events include games, food, community service, entertainment and education about the Latin cultures”

What are some key events or initiatives the club has planned for Hispanic Heritage Month?

The LASO Club will be hosting most of its Hispanic Heritage Month events in October.

“We started on September 25 doing a Latin snack embraced by the Mexican culture called “Dorito Loco “. It is a snack that creates a taco in a Dorito bag.”

“In the start of October, the LASO Club will be going up to Mt. Irenaeus and doing a Day of Service. We will be doing community service, a prayer for this month and making dinner for the LASO members and friars.”

“October 10th we will be hosting a Bingo Night to give back some gifts for our club members and enjoy some appetizers from Don Tequila.”

“October 24 we will be hosting a Dia De Los Muertos Event which will be doing a movie night on the movie “La Llorona” known as the weeping woman who drowned her kids out of a desperation of love. She is a Spanish tale that is well known throughout Latin history.”

“We will also have picture frame decorating for our club members to design a picture frame for their past away loved ones and animals.”

In what ways do you feel that younger generations are reshaping Hispanic culture while still honoring their roots?

“People are starting to learn how to be proud of their roots and their culture. Clubs like LASO are part of a generational movement to bring Hispanic people closer to their culture. Our generation is learning how to express themselves in ways that align with their culture and it’s amazing!”

In what ways do you feel individuals can show their support during Hispanic Heritage Month?

“People should educate themselves on the culture, get more involved with on-campus clubs like LASO and show respect for others no matter what culture they come from.”

Hispanic culture has made several contributions within the United States. It’s important to take this time to educate ourselves about the Hispanic community. Whether it’s taking the time to do research or seeking perspectives directly from individuals, educate yourself!