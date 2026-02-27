“Excuses” for Racism White People Need to Stop Using in the Big 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are now at a point in history where the United States sits amongst the few very developed countries in the world. As the years go by, I find myself impressed by the extent of advancement we have reached. Technology, inventions, the ever-developing internet scene, inconceivable medical procedures… You get the point.

And yet, I am forced to be consistently unimpressed by the way racism still runs rampant, with the same “tried and true” excuses from the White people exhibiting it.

How can we be so “ahead” but also simultaneously so behind?

At this point, after everything we have gone through as a nation, here are some so-called “excuses” that just aren’t acceptable anymore (and really… never were).

1. “I’m just from a different time.”

History exists as a reference for what has gone well… and what hasn’t. At least once in their lives, everyone has heard the concept of keeping history from “repeating itself.”

Taking a period of inexcusable ideology, actions, and honestly horrors, and using it as an excuse to do bad rather than to do better… is a choice.

Sure, for some, it was an adjustment when things shifted in society. Maybe it was conditioned in them within their town or home. Still, it is a responsibility to overcome that and realize…you were on the wrong side of history, and now you have the chance to be on the right side of it.

2. “What? I’m not saying any of this to a person of color.”

White people love using this as a safeguard for what they think they can get away with in their white friend groups. Using slurs, making racist comments, and so on, are typically abused as “comedy,” like some kind of joke.

When confronted, many get defensive and act as though not saying it around the person they are victimizing makes it any better. No. You are still saying outwardly hateful things, and honestly, it is even worse that you would do it in private. That insinuates you know that it is wrong.

Besides, if you have it in you in some scenarios, what is to stop it from slipping out someday in front of your perceived “wrong” crowd?

3. “Not to be racist but…”

If you open your sentence with this, I already know I am about to visually cringe at whatever is going to come out of your mouth.

If you feel the need to preface a statement with the consideration that it might be offensive… You should probably stop and reassess. Think about how it would feel if I said “Not to be mean, but…” and then called you ugly to your face. Is it less mean because I laid out that “boundary” first? No.

If any ounce of you thinks that something you wanted to say might sound at all problematic… maybe it should not be said at all.

4. “I was drunk/high/etc.”

Among the younger generations, this is a common safeguard for many behaviors, which does not exclude racism.

If intoxication truly “turns you” to hate speech/crimes, perhaps that is something you should consider avoiding. For many, this is simply a security blanket from the judgment they may be facing for what they said or did, and not really entirely true.

Your behaviors matter no matter what, even if you did have one too many on the weekend or perhaps hit the J one too many times. It is your responsibility to maintain human decency, especially when you choose to participate in things that are designed to alter you from the norm.

5. ANYTHING!!!

At the end of the day, there is really no excuse AT ALL. Nothing you could say is credible enough to combat the weight of how harmful racism is.

It’s the big 2026. Do better.